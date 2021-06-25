Ray Leaked online for HD Download: Netflix’s anthology series Ray featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan has released on Friday, June 25. All the four main characters show shoulder to each other based on ‘ego, revenge, envy, and betrayal’. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala, Ray is inspired by four short stories authored by Satyajit Ray – Spotlight, Bahurupi (Impersonator), Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram (Barin Bhowmick’s Ailment) and Bipin Chowdhury-r Smritibhrom (Bipin Chowdhury’s Memory Loss). However, there is sad news that on day 1 of release, Ray has been leaked online in HD quality for free download. Also Read - Grahan Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Ray’s leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the TRP rating. Manoj Bajpayee’s popular web show has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Also Read - Fast & Furious 9 Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent Sites

Fans and critics have binged watched Ray and shared their reviews on the same. Netflix’s Ray also features Gajraj Rao, Raghubir Yadav, Manoj Pahwa, Kay Kay Menon, Rajesh Sharma, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kharaj Mukherjee, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Ghosh. Harshvardhan Kapoor’s character is a Bollywood superstar who encounters a god woman and is amazed at her popularity. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a ghazal singer named Musafir Ali who sets on a journey to seek his lost fame and Kay Kay Menon’s character wants to create art as a makeup artist despite a stable job. The four stories are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight. Also Read - Dhanush Starrer Jagame Thandhiram Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available on TamilRockers And Telegram

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Grahan, Fast & Furious 9 Hindi , Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)