This Is What Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra Has To Say About Love

‘Real Feelings Matters’: Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Idea Of Love Ahead Of Wedding

Parineeti Chopra got ‘Rokafied’ to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on May 13. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about her notion of love and shared that she is inspired by the bond her parents share.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie knots later this year. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Hold onto your horses as the wedding bells are about to ring for actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The love birds were extremely tight-lipped about her relationship but their dating rumours spread like wildfire after the couple were spotted outside a high-end restaurant in Mumbai. The two have become the talk of the town since then and have been grabbing eyeballs for their chemistry every time they are spotted together. After months of rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year at the Kapurthala House in Delhi.

Now, reports suggest that the duo will exchange vows next month in Rajasthan. But ahead of their wedding, bride-to-be Parineeti graced the cover of Bridal Asia Magazine and spoke about her notion of love, and what matters to her the most in a relationship.

Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About What Matters The Most In A Relationship

Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra, in the interview, shared about her idea of love. She stated that she is inspired by the bond her parents share, “My idea of love came from my parents. That’s the only love I know and understand. To me, love means undying loyalty, standing by each other in tough times, and most importantly, the absolute freedom to be yourself,” the actress said.

Elaborating further, Parineeti said that for her it is the ‘real feelings’ that matter in a person and not ‘crazy gestures’. A ‘practical’ romantic, Parineeti goes on to say that she always wanted a person who would be downright real with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Asia (@bridalasia)



Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Ceremony

The actress got ‘Rokafied’ to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on May 13. The couple will exchange vows on September 25, according to reports. They will reportedly follow in the footsteps of her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and will host a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding is said to be an intimate wedding which will be attended by their friends and family. Post the wedding, the couple will organise a grand reception in Gurugram.

Have a look at their engagement pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra



Parineeti Chopra’s Upcoming Project

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in the survival thriller film The Great Indian Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will go on floors on October 5. The actress also has Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh in her kitty. Parineeti is also roped in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi.

