Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be the real-life hero for the migrant workers. He has been uncompromisingly helping stranded migrants reaching their respective hometowns safely amid the lockdown. He has arranged for busses, trains and flights so that they can reach as soon as possible.

On social media, Sonu Sood is winning hearts by actively replying to the people reaching out for his help. Recently, the actor has come forward to help a man whose wife passed away. Sood helped in reach his hometown in Varanasi to attend the last rites of his wife. A fan while tagging the actor on Twitter reached out for his help and wrote, "Dear Sir @SonuSood @shubhamVawasthi My Neighbour Mr Sitaram Lost his wife at Native place Varanasi Trying to go to Varanasi For Spiritual Work They are total 3 member please help @SonuSood sir we don't have any other option then you."

Sonu Sood was quick to reply and tweeted, "I am sorry for the loss. Will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless."

Netizens started flooding their social media handle with loving messages and best wishes for the great work the actor has been doing.

I am sorry for the loss. 🙏 will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless. https://t.co/s6cjHOq819 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

A few days ago, Sonu Sood arranged for a special flight for 180 Assamese migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. He booked another Airbus A320 plane of the budget airline AirAsia India that left from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Silchar Kumbhirgram airport.