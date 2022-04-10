Ashneer Grover With ‘Beyond Snacks’ Founder: Shark Tank India judge and Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover shared an update on Shark Tank India Season 1 contestant Manas. Manas, founder of Beyond Snacks was seen in a picture posted by Ashneer on his Instagram handle. According to the Shark Tank India judge, Manas’s business has grown 3x in just six months. In first season of the reality show Ashneer was the shark who invested in Manas’s Kerala Banana Chips which was also the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1. Check out this post shared by Ashneer:Also Read - Did Ashneer Grover Buy Dinning Table Worth Rs 10 Crore? Here's The Truth

Manas Entered The First Deal of Shark Tank Season 1!

Beyond Snacks is a food brand that is involved in retail of banana chips of various flavours. After Manas pitched the idea of Kerala Banana chips, Ashneer decided to invest in the latter’s company. Ashneer captioned his picture with Manas as, “It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months ! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia” Also Read - Ashneer Gover Gets Fired From BharatPe, Here's A List Of Founders Who Were Fired From Their Own Companies - Watch

Netizens Praise Ashneer’s Colourful Shirt!

While most fans reacted positively to Ashneer’s update on Manas. Most users were more impressed by the Shark Tank India judge’s colourful shirt. A fan commented, “What a shirt.”Another user wrote, “Shark tank India season 2 Kab hoga sir(when wil Shark Tank India Season 2 happen Sir?), any idea?” A fan praised the entrepreneur as he commented, “Sir ji aap bhagwan ho🔥🔥🔥👏👏(Sir your are God).” Check out the reactions:

Ashneer was one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India Season 1 along with Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth). Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American reality show Shark Tank.

