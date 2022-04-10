Kangana Ranaut’s Scandal With Married Man: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s new stint as reality show host in Lock Upp has garnered a lot of buzz due to its controversial theme. While speaking to contestant Munawar Faruqui on his alleged secret marriage Kangana referred to her past relationship with a married man.Also Read - Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Locked Lips With Saisha Shinde In New Episode! Watch

Kangana Said Married Men Act As Victims!

The show host opened up about her personal experiences when a controversy erupted with inmate Munawar. A picture of Munawar with a woman and a kid went viral on internet. When the stand up comedian refused to speak about his personal life Kangana stated that girls often fall into the charm and aura of married men. She said since married men are domesticated as they are more understanding and responsible. The actor said, “Wo kahani bana ke rakhte hain ki kaha phans gaya, bichara hoon. Same story (Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl).” Check out this video from Lock Upp: Also Read - Lock Upp: The Atyachari Khel is Making And Breaking Relationships in Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Kangana Refers To Her Scandal With Married Man

When Munawar interrupted to say it is not the same story as his, Kangana assured she wasn’t talking about him but many young girls would relate. The host went on, “Mere saath kafi bada scandal ban gayi. Aisa lagta hai biwi se aap hi bacha sakte ho, but biwi ki sun lo to kaan se khoon nikal aaye (It became a huge scandal in my life. The young girls feel they are the only ones who can save the married man from his wife. But, if you hear the wife’s story, you’d be shocked).” When Kangana insisted Munawar to share his side of the story, the standup artist revealed he and his wife had filed for divorce. Later, the host praised Munawar for coming up clean about his marriage.

