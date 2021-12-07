Sara Ali Khan gets emotional: Sara Ali Khan took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the third anniversary of her breakthrough Hindi film “Kedarnath.” Sara shared a clip from the movie, adding that she misses Mansoor. Mansoor was played by the late actor Sushant Singh. The movie is a one-stop-shop for emotions, amusement, and love.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan Calls Karan Kundrra 'Sabse Kamzoor Player' | Watch

“3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of. #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath (sic),” Sara wrote for the caption. Also Read - Ultra Cool! Sara Ali Khan Shakes Leg With Ranveer Singh on 'Chaka Chak' Song, Watch Viral Video

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Gets Upset With Paps As They Click While She Lost Her Phone: 'Mera Phone Kho Gaya Aapko Photo Ki Padi Hai'

This romantic film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, told the narrative of an inter-faith love affair between Mukku, an affluent Brahmin girl, and Mansoor, a repressed Muslim porter. As their love grows, so does the backlash from society, which includes familial rejection and caste division. As the pair is forced to survive against uncontrollable forces, their genuine love is put to the test.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was best known for films like ‘Kai Po Che,’ ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ and ‘Chhichhore,’ passed away in June last year. Sara, on the other hand, is getting praise for her dancing performance in ‘Chaka Chak’ from her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re‘, which stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara’s post made us emotional, and it reminded us of the industry’s lost hero, Sushant Singh Rajput