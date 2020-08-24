Realme C12 First Sale Today: The sale of Realme’s latest smartphone Realme C12 starts today i.e. August 24 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme C12 comes with a 6000mAh battery. A total of 4 cameras have been given in the phone. Triple camera setup has been given in the rear of the phone. Realme C12 comes with a powerful battery that comes with a standby time of 57 days and a calling time of 46.04 hours in a single charge.

Realme C12 Price, Offers and Sale

Realme C12 single storage variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB with a price tag of Rs 8,999. The Power Blue and Power Silver two color variants will be available for sale. Realme C12 can be purchased from Flipkart and realme.com from 24 August, while the sale of the phone at offline stores will start from August 31. 10% Instant Discount is being offered on the purchase of the phone from the debit card of the Federal Bank. Rupay card has given a 30% discount on pre-paid transactions while purchasing Realme C12. The Axis card is giving a 5% discount on the purchase of this latest smartphone. The phone can be purchased at an EMI of 1000 rupees.

Realme C12 Specifications

Realme C12 has a 6.5-inch Mini Drop HD + display which comes with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9 and screen to body ratio of 88.7 has been given. The phone’s screen is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection. For security, users will get the facility of the rear fingerprint sensor. Realme C12 runs on a 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and users can expand its storage using a microSD card.

Realme C12 Camera Features

Realme C12 is the company’s budget range smartphone and has a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is 13MP. While a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens are present. At the same time, the phone has a 5MP front camera for selfies. It has a 6,000mAh mega battery available for power backup which is capable of providing great backup.