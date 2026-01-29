Home

Reason behind Arijit Singh’s retirement will SHOCK you; Famous producer says ‘This is all…’

Singer Arijit Singh, who has sung over 300 songs, took retirement because of this reason.

Arijit Singh, who is considered one of the music industry’s most accomplished singers, has reportedly decided to quit playback singing for films. The announcement broke several hearts. Various speculations have been rife regarding the reasons behind his decision to step away from playback singing. Many find it difficult to digest his decision, especially at the peak of his career. Some claim he was frustrated with the film industry lobby, while others speculate that he may now pursue a career in independent music. However, the singer has not revealed any details about his plans, leaving fans anxious.

Meanwhile, a recent report has surfaced suggesting that Arijit Singh’s decision to quit playback singing is linked to Border 2. While the truth behind this claim remains unclear, here’s what the report says.

Was Arijit Singh forced to lend his voice to a song in Border 2?

One of the reports is going viral on social media claiming that Arijit Singh was forced to sing the patriotic song “Ghar Kab Aaoge” from Border 2. Besides Arijit, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra, and c also contributed vocals to the song. Amid the speculation, a Reddit user asked, “If this isn’t true, why wasn’t Arijit present at the Border 2 music program?”

T-Series is reportedly promoting Sonu Nigam and Aditya Rikhari more than him. Bhushan Kumar reacted to these reports when they reached Hindustan Times. Speaking to the publication, the producer said, “This is all nonsense.”

What is Arijit Singh’s net worth?

Arijit Singh has sung over 300 songs not only in Hindi but also in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and several other languages. Known as the King of romantic songs, Arijit has connected music lovers across generations with his voice. According to a report by The Economic Times, Arijit Singh’s net worth is approximately Rs 414 crore (US$1.4 billion). His primary source of income is playback singing. He also earns substantial revenue from live concerts, music royalties, and brand endorsements.

