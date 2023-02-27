‘Reception Gown Late Aya’! Kiara Advani Looks Mighty Glamorous in Red But Fans Think This Should Have Been Her Reception Pick – Watch

Home

Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous in Sparkly Red Gown With Corset And Thigh-High Slit, Fans Say 'Reception Gown Late Aya' - Watch Viral Video From Zee Cine Awards Red Carpet.

Kiara Advani in red gown at Zee Cine Awards: Actor Kiara Advani looked stunning as she walked the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2023 that took place in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The actor, who recently married her co-star from Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra, wore a gorgeous red gown that featured a sexy thigh-high slit and a corset bodice. Staying true to her style, Kiara skipped on any bold makeup and added subtility to that statement red gown with straight hair and no jewellery.

It was definitely one of her best red carpet looks but the fans looked a little on the edge about that pick. Just because many believed that it was more suitable for an even more formal event like her own wedding reception. Kiara wore a custom Manish Malhotra satin black-and-white full-sleeved gown at her wedding reception in Mumbai earlier this month. She styled herself with statement emerald-diamond jewellery, and sleek hair – a look that divided the internet!

KIARA ADVANI GETS TROLLED BY FANS FOR THIS RED GOWN AT ZEE CINE AWARDS

After this red gown at the Zee Cine Awards, many fans believe Kiara could have skipped that black-and-white number for this bigger and more sparkly gown at her reception. As the actor’s video from the red carpet went viral on social media, an Instagram user commented on the paps’ post and wrote, “This outfit is much better than her reception 👗(sic).” Another said, “She could have worn this in her reception (sic).” Check more comments here:

Kiara’s red gown was by the brand Hana Official. A day before, she stunned in a yellow saree by designer Manish Malhotra as she joined her husband, Sidharth, at another award show. Kiara kept things simple and let that bright shade do all the talking. She styled her saree with a tiny bindi, a pair of understated earrings, and nude lips. She looked lovely.

Meanwhile, do you side with her fans and believe that she could have skipped on wearing that black-and-white gown for a loud gown like this red one at her wedding reception?

