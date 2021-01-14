Telugu action thriller Red, featuring Ram Pothineni in a double role, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer, has finally hit cinema halls on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The film, which Red is a remake of Tamil film Thadam, directed by Kishore Tirumala. Fans have praised the film. However, there is sad news for the makers that red has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap and other torrent sites to download red movie 1080, 420p, 360p. Also Read - Master Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Red is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. It’s the first Telugu film released in theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is available in HD quality for free download. The leak might affect the box office collection of the film and this has left the makers worried. Also Read - Krack Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

The film revolves around two lookalike men, Siddharth, a civil engineer and Aditya, a thief. One of them breaks into a man’s house and brutally kills him. When the investigation begins, an evidence leads to the police capturing one of the lookalikes, before they also come across the another and find themselves looking for the real murderer among the two as they further investigate. Also Read - AK vs AK Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

The film is available in HD quality for free download. The leak might affect the box office collection of the film and this has left the makers worried

In the film Red, Nivetha Pethuraj plays a police officer. It’s his second collaboration with director Kishore Tirumala after Chitralahari. In an interview earlier, she shared, “While I was working for Chitralahari, Kishore Tirumala told me about his plans for the Telugu remake of Thadam. I immediately gave my nod to join the project without even listening to the story or watching its Tamil version.”

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)