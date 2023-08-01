Home

“Refuses to Give up, Just Like You!” Fans Absolutely Love Kartik Aaryan’s First Look From Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of a real-life hero, India's first paralympic gold medalist - Murlikant Rajaram Petkar, in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. Fans hail his first look from the film.

Kartik Aaryan's first look from Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan unveiled his first look from the film ‘Chandu Champion‘. The actor has been shooting in London for the Kabir Khan directorial and on Monday, he took to social media to share a still from the film. The picture features him posing in a uniform, representing India as he flaunts wounds on his face and a cut on his eyebrow. With hair perfectly trimmed and a clean-shaven look, Kartik exudes intense vibes in the first look.

Chandu Champion is Kartik’s first-ever biopic. The film is based on the life of national hero Murlikant Rajaram Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. This is also the first time that Kartik has teamed up with Kabir Khan, known for his brilliance in making films like Kabul Express (2006), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Phantom (2015), and 83 (2021). As soon as Kartik dropped the photo, his fans lined up to congratulate him on the film and praise him for his dedication to the role.

Kartik Aaryan’s Fans React to His First Look From Chandu Champion

The caption on his post read, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling 🇮🇳

Proud to be playing a Real Hero 🙏🏻

A Man Who Refuses To Give Up

#ChanduChampion #FirstLook

End of Schedule 1 #London (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

One of the comments on the post read, “Now some people think that he is lucky to be an actor but just think how much hardworking and dedication he has to reach this palace (sic).” Another comment read, “What a look 🔥🔥🔥 Refuses to give up just like you:)🤍 (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kartik has got an impressive lineup of films in his kitty. He is reportedly doing the Hindi remake of the 2016 Kannada film ‘Kirik Party‘. He has also got Chashme Baddoor remake up his sleeves apart from the anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is slated to hit the screens next year.

How do you find Kartik’s first look from Chandu Champion here? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

