London: British actor Rege-Jean Page who became a heartthrob following his performance in the 2020 Netflix series Bridgerton will not be a part of season two of the show. Bridgerton’s Twitter page announced the news via a notice from the show’s narrator Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews). “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” the statement mentioned. However, the statement did not specify any reason behind the decision.

Even Rege-Jean Page shared the same statement on Twitter and wrote that it was a pleasure for him to work on this series. ”Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off-screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing,” he wrote.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

The announcement disappointed fans who took to social media expressing dismay. One of the fans wrote, ”What’s the point of watching Bridgerton if the Duke ain’t gnna be in it next season.”

What’s the point of watching Bridgerton if the Duke ain’t gnna be in it next season 😭😭 — ak (@amanii773) April 3, 2021

Bridgerton without the duke makes no sense — nolo (@MissNolo) April 3, 2021

Season one of Bridgerton was aired in December last year. This show is set in the competitive world of the Regency era in London and the first season revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter and Duke of Hastings.