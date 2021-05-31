Mumbai: Actor Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, they announced their wedding by sharing a long note. “It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up unity the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn’t want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates. Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than our loved ones to be part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better”, read the statement. Also Read - Women's Day Special: Pranitha Subhash On Her Struggle & Finally Making It Big

The wedding took place only in the presence of family members and close friends as Karnataka’s lockdown rules state that a marriage function cannot host more than 50 members.

As per TOI, the just married couple met through common friends and have known each other for a long time. They soon decided to get married with the blessings of their family and due to the pandemic, they tied the knot in a simple ceremony on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Pranitha also said that the wedding was everything she had hoped for as she likes her personal life to remain private.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She was last seen in a cameo role in NTR: Kathanayakudu. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2. She also has Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, in her pipeline.