Aadarsha Kutumbam box office collection Day 1: Venkatesh Daggubati’s film records strong opening, earns Rs 16 crore worldwide

Venkatesh Daggubati's Aadarsha Kutumbam has opened its theatrical run with a promising box office performance. Check the film's Day 1 India net, worldwide collection, and more.

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Aadarsha Kutumbam box office collection Day 1 (PC: Instagram)

Venkatesh Daggubati is back on the big screen with Aadarsha Kutumbam, and the Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has started its theatrical journey with an encouraging response. The film released in cinemas on October 30, 2026, and has attracted attention from audiences, particularly among fans of the veteran actor. With a mix of a star cat and an interesting family-oriented story, the film entered theatres with expectations surrounding its opening performance. Opening-day numbers often give an early indication of how a film is connecting with audiences. Here is a look at Aadarsha Kutumbam’s Day 1 box office performance in India and overseas.

Aadarsha Kutumbam box office collection Day 1

Aadarsha Kutumbam collected Rs 9.50 crore India net on its opening day, and India gross collection stood at Rs 11.15 crore across 3,073 shows on Friday, October 30, 2026 (Day 1).

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 44.83% which includes morning shows – 34.46, afternoon shows – 37.15%, evening shows – 46%, and night shows – 61.69%, according to Sacnilk’s tracking. The opening suggests that the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer managed to attract a decent number of moviegoers on its first day. The film’s performance over Saturday and Sunday will be worth watching, as the weekend audience response could help it build on its opening-day numbers.

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Aadarsha Kutumbam worldwide box office collection Day 1

At the worldwide box office, Aadarsha Kutumbam collected Rs 16.65 crore gross on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 5.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 1, contributing around 33% of its worldwide opening total. Its domestic India gross accounted for Rs 11.15 crore, making up the remaining 67% of its worldwide earnings.

The overseas contribution is an important part of the film’s opening-day performance. Venkatesh has a strong following among Telugu-speaking audiences, including fans living outside India.

Aadarsha Kutumbam India net: Rs 9.50 crore

Aadarsha Kutumbam India gross: Rs 11.15 crore

Aadarsha Kutumbam overseas gross: Rs 5.50 crore

Aadarsha Kutumbam worldwide gross: Rs 16.65 crore

About Aadarsha Kutumbam

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47, also known as AK 47, is a Telugu film starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Yuvina Parthav in the main roeles. According to IMDb, the film is about, “A seemingly flawless family at House No. 47 unravels after an incident reveals hidden tensions. As secrets emerge and bonds fray, each member faces the truth behind their perfect facade in this tale of appearances versus reality.”

Released in theatres on October 30, 2026, the film is among the notable Telugu releases of the week. Its opening-day performance has given Aadarsha Kutumbam a promising start, but its ability to maintain audience interest over the weekend will be crucial.