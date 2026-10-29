Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 advance booking: Venkatesh-Srinidhi Shetty’s film sells over 3 lakh tickets ahead of October 30 release

Venkatesh Daggubati's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 30, 2026. According to Sacnilk, the Telugu film has earned Rs 1.74 crore in Day 1 advance booking gross, with more tickets still available.

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Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 advance booking (PC: Instagram)

The countdown to Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) is almost over, and the film’s advance booking figures are beginning to offer a glimpse of audience interest ahead of its theatrical release. Headlined by Venkatesh Daggubati and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu film is releasing in cinemas on October 30, 2026 (Friday). With the much-anticipated release just a day away, attention is now on ticket sales and the opening-day response. The film has recorded advance bookings across thousands of shows for its opening five days. However, the first-day numbers are particularly important as the film prepares to begin its box office journey. Here’s a detailed look at Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 advance booking report, including tickets sold, gross earnings, and more.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 advance booking (overall)

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 has collected Rs 5.38 crore in gross advance bookings, including blocked seats. The figure stands at Rs 3.80 crore when blocked seats are excluded. The film has sold 300000 tickets for its opening day across 4,458 shows, with occupancy at 18% (The bookings remain open, so these numbers may change)

Here is a breakdown of the latest figures for Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 advance booking for Day 1:

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 Day 1 advance booking gross: Rs 1.74 crore

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 gross excluding blocked seats: Rs 1.42 crore

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 tickets booked: 81,971

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 tickets booked excluding blocked seats: 74,080

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 shows: 1,411

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 occupancy: 18% (15% excluding blocked seats)

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Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) advance booking: Top states and cities

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) has collected Rs 5.07 crore in overall India advance bookings across all days on sale, including blocked seats. Telangana leads the state-wise chart with Rs 2.52 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 1.68 crore. Karnataka ranks third with Rs 80.33 lakh, while Tamil Nadu has contributed Rs 28.93 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

Hyderabad tops the city-wise advance-booking chart for Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47, collecting Rs 2.05 crore. Bengaluru stands at the second place with Rs 76.31 lakh, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam at Rs 39.44 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

The film has also attracted attention on BookMyShow, with 123telugu reporting that more than 26,000 tickets had been sold on the platform after bookings opened on October 28, 2026.

About Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) stars Venkatesh Daggubati alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, and Vennela Kishore. The Telugu family entertainer combines humour and family drama with a lot of suspense.

The film’s advance booking figures will continue to change until the final cut-off. Its opening-day performance will depend on ticket sales closer to showtime, audience response, and other factors. The film brings together actor Venkatesh Daggubati and director Trivikram Srinivas after a gap of around two decades, so fans are very excited to see what Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 brings for the audiences this festive season.