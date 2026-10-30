Aadarsha Kutumbam House Twitter review: Venkatesh Daggubati’s comedy wins praise, but second half disappoints – Check reactions

Aadarsha Kutumbam House Twitter review: Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty's film's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 directed by Trivikram Srinivas' has finally released in theatres. Here's what audiences are saying about the Telugu action-comedy.

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Aadarsha Kutumbam Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Venkatesh Daggubati and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for their much-awaited Telugu film, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47, also known as AK47. The action-comedy drama released in theatres on October 30, 2026, after multiple delays, bringing together a popular actor-director combination. With Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead, the film had generated considerable excitement among Telugu cinema fans. Now that the first-day shows have started, moviegoers are sharing their reactions on social media. Here’s what audiences are saying about Aadarsha Kutumbam.

Aadarsha Kutumbam Twitter review

The early reactions to Aadarsha Kutumbam have been mixed, with several viewers appreciating the first half while pointing out shortcomings in the latter portions. Venkatesh’s trademark comic timing has emerged as one of the film’s biggest strengths.

One viewer praised the opening portions, highlighting the lead pair’s chemistry (Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty), family humour, background score, and the introduction of the villain gang. The viewer also called the interval sequence a major highlight.

But not all reactions have been positive. Some viewers felt that the film lost charm in its second half. One social media user described it as an average entertainer, adding that Venkatesh tried his best to hold the narrative together with his familiar comic timing. Another social media user highlighted that the film had some genuinely funny sequences but lacked consistency in its execution. The screenplay and the overall storytelling also received criticism.

One X user wrote, “The first half is passable and, while nothing feels particularly fresh. The second half, however, fails to capitalize on the setup and drags.”, another user shared, “Entertaining 1st Hlf with Terror Villain Gang, Comedies & a Blast Interval Block. But 2nd Hlf is Weak with Routine track”, another X user tweeted, “Story-wise, the first half mostly goes along, except for that solid interval block, and parts feel slightly incomplete.”

Check reactions for Aadarsha Kutumbam

#AK47 Entertains In Parts, but Never Fully Finds Its Rhythm! The first half is passable and, while nothing feels particularly fresh, it entertains in parts and ends with a well executed interval. The second half, however, fails to capitalize on the setup and drags. Comedy works here and there but feels forced in other portions. Music is a letdown. Venky tries his best to carry it with his trademark timing, but the weak execution in the second half, holds this one back. Falls between b-avg to avg. #AdarshaKutumbam Rating: 2.25-2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 30, 2026

#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 – Venky Srinidhi Pair & Satya Gud Perf. Nara & Nivetha Wasted. BGM, Edits & Visuals Support, not Songs. Solid Entertaining 1st Hlf with Terror Villain Gang, Comedies & a Blast Interval Block. But 2nd Hlf is Weak with Routine track, Flat Mall Seq, Lengthy Train fights & zero emotions. An ABOVE AVERAGE Violent Family Action Entertainer! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 30, 2026

#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 is an okayish film. There are some genuinely funny sequences and ideas that work quite well, but as a whole, it feels a little rushed and undercooked. The comedy has its moments, though the execution could have been a lot better. What I find more interesting is this phase of Trivikram. We saw glimpses of it in Guntur Kaaram, where he started playing around with some oddball characters and unusual humour. With #AK47, he takes it a step further, attempting a much wackier kind of comedy within his familiar commercial setup. And I think he’s still figuring out this style. There’s a certain chaos to this kind of comedy, but making that chaos entertaining requires a lot of control and clarity. At times, you can see what he’s going for, even if the scenes don’t quite come together the way they should. I find it fascinating that a filmmaker this established is still willing to experiment with his comic sensibilities. I’m not entirely convinced by the results yet, but I’m definitely interested in where he’s heading. — Thyview (@Thyview) October 30, 2026

Good entertaining 1st half with ramp interval block ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #AadarshaKutumbam #Venkatesh #SrinidhiShetty https://t.co/wBsptwPZuo — its cinema (@itscinemaoficl) October 29, 2026

Em rotha cinema guruji,

1st Half ye yela ola chusam antey

2nd half mareee rodd vesaysaav ,

Predictible story,worrest Bgm score , artificial jokes ,natural ga okka scene kuda lekunda chesav,

@Trivikram_Fans @MusicThaman

#AadarshaKutumbam — bulugusokka (@VChagantipati) October 30, 2026

Done with the movie 2nd half has some lag but the screenplay and the subject matter feels fresh Nothing extraordinary but it keeps engaging till the end My rating would be 3.25/5 Definitely a HIT movie #AadarshaKutumbam https://t.co/cH0DFqzQcp — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶ (@raju_innocentev) October 30, 2026

#AdarshaKutumbam

1st half –

typical Guruji style intro .. following scenes

Pre-interval twist – fight

Second half –

Weak backstory

Satya comedy good

Lag and unwanted punches in end

Not a combo which we expect from Guruji and Venky mama.

Watch it if you are fans of them . — ashwin dhavala (@ashu0386) October 30, 2026

#AadarshaKutumbam is a Perfect family entertainer! A blockbuster first half, an entertaining and commercial second half and Victory Venkatesh owning the screen throughout! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 30, 2026

#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 Reasonably Good Family Entertainer with Trivikram Touch. The interval is strong and builds curiosity well. Satya’s scenes are the best as usual and bring the real laughs. You’ll spot some classic old Trivikram-style dialogues in the climax and a few other places. Story-wise, the first half mostly goes along, except for that solid interval block, and parts feel slightly incomplete. Narayanamma song is good, other songs are okay, though the music gets a bit too loud in some places. A decent one-time watch for fans of the combo. 2.65/5 #AadarshaKutumbamReview #AK47 #TeluguCinema — Adi K (@adidaone) October 30, 2026

Aadarsha Kutumbam: Cast and plot

Directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role. Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and Raghu Babu also feature in important roles.

According to IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around, “A seemingly flawless family at House No. 47 unravels after an incident reveals hidden tensions. As secrets emerge and bonds fray, each member faces the truth behind their perfect facade in this tale of appearances versus reality.” Thaman S has composed the music, while Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli has handled the editing. The Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam was released in cinemas worldwide on October 30, 2026.