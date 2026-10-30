Aadarsha Kutumbam House Twitter review: Venkatesh Daggubati’s comedy wins praise, but second half disappoints – Check reactions

Aadarsha Kutumbam House Twitter review: Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty's film's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 directed by Trivikram Srinivas' has finally released in theatres. Here's what audiences are saying about the Telugu action-comedy.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 30, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
Aadarsha Kutumbam House Twitter review: Venkatesh Daggubati's comedy wins praise, but second half disappoints - Check reactions
Aadarsha Kutumbam Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Venkatesh Daggubati and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for their much-awaited Telugu film, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47, also known as AK47. The action-comedy drama released in theatres on October 30, 2026, after multiple delays, bringing together a popular actor-director combination. With Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead, the film had generated considerable excitement among Telugu cinema fans. Now that the first-day shows have started, moviegoers are sharing their reactions on social media. Here’s what audiences are saying about Aadarsha Kutumbam.  

Aadarsha Kutumbam Twitter review 

The early reactions to Aadarsha Kutumbam have been mixed, with several viewers appreciating the first half while pointing out shortcomings in the latter portions. Venkatesh’s trademark comic timing has emerged as one of the film’s biggest strengths. 

Read more: Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 advance booking: Venkatesh's film sells over 3 lakh tickets ahead of October 30 release

One viewer praised the opening portions, highlighting the lead pair’s chemistry (Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty), family humour, background score, and the introduction of the villain gang. The viewer also called the interval sequence a major highlight. 

But not all reactions have been positive. Some viewers felt that the film lost charm in its second half. One social media user described it as an average entertainer, adding that Venkatesh tried his best to hold the narrative together with his familiar comic timing. Another social media user highlighted that the film had some genuinely funny sequences but lacked consistency in its execution. The screenplay and the overall storytelling also received criticism. 

One X user wrote, “The first half is passable and, while nothing feels particularly fresh. The second half, however, fails to capitalize on the setup and drags.”, another user shared, “Entertaining 1st Hlf with Terror Villain Gang, Comedies & a Blast Interval Block. But 2nd Hlf is Weak with Routine track”, another X user tweeted, “Story-wise, the first half mostly goes along, except for that solid interval block, and parts feel slightly incomplete.” 

Check reactions for Aadarsha Kutumbam 

Aadarsha Kutumbam: Cast and plot   

Directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role. Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and Raghu Babu also feature in important roles. 

According to IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around, “A seemingly flawless family at House No. 47 unravels after an incident reveals hidden tensions. As secrets emerge and bonds fray, each member faces the truth behind their perfect facade in this tale of appearances versus reality.” Thaman S has composed the music, while Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli has handled the editing. The Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam was released in cinemas worldwide on October 30, 2026.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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