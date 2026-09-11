After DC success, Sun Pictures gifts BMW cars to men of the film, Wamiqa Gabbi fans ask why she was ignored

The discussion became more critical as several users praised Wamiqa Gabbi’s performance as Chandra in DC and questioned why she was not included in the gifting celebration.

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Wamiqa Gabbi in DC (PC-Instagram)

DC‘s success has brought a special reward to three key members of the film, but the gesture has also sparked an online debate. Sun Pictures producer Kalanithi Maran gifted brand-new BMW cars to director Arun Matheswaran, actor-turned-filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. While fans celebrated the team receiving the luxury cars, a section of social media users questioned why Wamiqa Gabbi, who played the lead character Chandra, was not included.

Kalanithi Maran Gifts BMW Cars To DC Team

On Thursday evening, Sun Pictures shared a video showing Kalanithi Maran presenting the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander following the success of DC. The caption read, “Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC!”

The video shows the three members of the team posing with their new cars before driving away. Kalanithi Maran reportedly chose the BMW iX1 LWB for the trio. The luxury electric SUV starts at around Rs 49 lakh and can go up to Rs 55 lakh on-road, depending on the location and variant.

With three cars being gifted, the producer has reportedly spent more than Rs 1.5 crore on the rewards.

Wamiqa Gabbi Fans Ask Why She Was Left Out

The BMW gifts were welcomed by many DC fans, but some viewers questioned the decision to leave out Wamiqa Gabbi. Wamiqa played Chandra in the film and her performance received praise from audiences. Her fans argued that she also played an important role in the film’s success and deserved recognition. One of the fans reshared Sun Pictures’ video and wrote, “Wamiqa ku oru scooty achu vangi kuduthurukalam. (They could’ve at least bought a scooty for Wamiqa),”

Another user questioned whether the makers should also have recognised Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, who was not gifted a car either. The user wrote, “Appo sanjana ku cycle ahh.. Ellarayum equal ah treat pannanum..(Then should Sanjana receive a cycle..you should treat everyone equally)”. Another fan simply wrote, “Chandra deserves one too.”

The discussion became more critical as several users praised Wamiqa’s performance and questioned why she was not included in the celebrations. One X user wrote, “Curious question – gifting car after film’s success is a fashion down south so what these people do with so many cars they keep on getting in gifts? By the way, it’s so disappointing to see that no car for @iWamiqaGabbi | she was the soul of the movie man,”

Another wrote, “There was no mention of #Wamika at all… not even a passing one, despite her being the soul of the film DC. She, too, deserved a car and due acknowledgment.”

Several others also questioned why the female leads of DC were not part of the gifting ceremony.

Reddit Users Defend Wamiqa Gabbi

The debate also continued on Reddit, with several users highlighting Wamiqa’s performance in the film. One user wrote, “She was the best part of the movie for me.” Another criticised the lack of recognition for the actress, writing, “Did you forget? This is Kollywood; we don’t respect women here.” Another viewer said, “I did not see loki in the movie at all , was he there ???? Wamiqa carried this movie for me,”

DC Box Office Collection

DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran, stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The Tamil action drama has reportedly grossed more than Rs 104 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 25 crore, making it a commercial success. The film marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut. The cast also includes Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Arun Matheswaran and Avinash Raghudevan, among others.