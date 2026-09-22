After Toxic, Nani’s The Paradise gets court protection against allegedly defamatory content

Nani’s much-awaited The Paradise has received interim relief from a Bengaluru court days before its September 24 release. The court has restrained the circulation of specifically identified allegedly defamatory content concerning the film, while genuine reviews and criticism remain outside the scope of the order.

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The Paradise

Days before Nani’s The Paradise is set to arrive in theatres, the film has received interim protection from a Bengaluru court over certain allegedly false and defamatory content circulating online. The order restricts the circulation of specifically identified posts and URLs concerning the film. However, it does not prevent genuine reviews or bona fide criticism of the movie. The order was passed on September 19 by the XXXV Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, after a plea by the film’s producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 24.

Why did The Paradise makers approach the court?

According to the producer’s submissions, several posts, comments and URLs containing allegedly false and derogatory material started appearing on social media after the film’s promotional material was released on August 6.

The producer argued that the content went beyond normal criticism and could affect the film’s commercial prospects ahead of its release. The makers also told the court that significant money had been invested in the production, marketing and distribution of The Paradise.

With the release just days away, the producer argued that continued circulation of the material could cause financial and reputational damage.

What did the Bengaluru court say?

After considering the submissions and documents, the court found that the producer had established a prima facie case. It also observed that the identified material appeared to go beyond ordinary artistic criticism and could affect the commercial value of the film.

The court consequently restrained the defendants, their officers, agents and others acting through them from hosting, publishing, transmitting, reproducing or making available the allegedly false and defamatory material specifically identified in the case.

Importantly, the injunction is limited to the URLs and content mentioned in the producer’s case. Genuine reviews and bona fide criticism of The Paradise are not covered by the order.

The interim order is also not permanent. It will remain in force only until the next date of hearing.

The case is similar to Toxic

The development comes weeks after Yash-starrer Toxic also received an ex-parte injunction from a Bengaluru court before its August 26 release. KVN Productions had approached the court over the circulation of allegedly false, malicious, defamatory or derogatory content concerning the film.

The The Paradise matter is now scheduled for hearing on October 28, 2026. The producer has also been directed to provide the defendants with copies of the plaint, supporting documents, application and court order.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani in the lead role and is scheduled to release worldwide on September 24.