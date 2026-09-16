Ahaana Krishna-Nimish Ravi wedding: Actor shares intimate photos, writes ‘My Best Friend… now Husband!’

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi get married in Kovalam, actor shares their journey from 20 to 30.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/ahaana-krishna-nimish-ravi-wedding-actor-shares-intimate-photos-writes-my-best-friend-now-husband-8525815/ Copy

Ahaana Krishna Officially Married To Lokah Cinematographer Nimish Ravi (PC-Instagram)

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna has married cinematographer Nimish Ravi in an intimate wedding ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala. The couple tied the knot on September 13 and have now shared their first pictures from the special day. Ahaana took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the wedding. Along with pictures from the ceremony, she also posted an old photo of herself and Nimish from their 20s, giving fans a glimpse of their journey over the years. Sharing the pictures, Ahaana wrote, “Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi.”

Ahaana Krishna’s note for Nimish Ravi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)



The actor also spoke about the different roles Nimish has played in her life, from being her best friend to becoming her husband. She wrote, “My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right. To growing old together and building a world we can call our own… here’s to being same team for life and beyond!”

Nimish also shared pictures from the wedding. One of the photos shows the couple posing together with fireworks in the background. Sharing the post, he wrote, “My best friend, now my wife. 13 September 2026.”

Ahaana and Nimish’s wedding look

For the wedding, Ahaana wore a traditional gold-and-red pattu saree and paired it with gold temple jewellery. She also revealed that she plans to pass the saree down to her children and grandchildren. Nimish opted for a cream suit and gold-framed glasses. The couple also included an old picture from their 20s in their wedding posts, highlighting how their relationship changed over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Celebrities congratulate the couple

Several members of the Malayalam film industry congratulated Ahaana and Nimish on their wedding. Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Samyuktha, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Manju Warrier, Pearle Maaney, Saniya Iyappan, Basil Joseph, Venkitesh VP, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Amala Paul were among those who reacted to the posts.

Ahaana’s sister Ishaani Krishna also reacted with “finally”.

Ahaana Krishna and Nimish Ravi’s work

Ahaana is the eldest daughter of actor Krishna Kumar and Sindhu Krishna. She made her acting debut in 2014 with Rajeev Ravi’s Njan Steve Lopez. She later appeared in films including Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Adi and Nancy Rani.

Nimish made his debut as a cinematographer with the 2019 film Luca, which starred Tovino Thomas and Ahaana in the lead roles. He has since worked on films such as Kurup, Rorschach, King of Kotha and Lucky Baskhar.

His recent projects include Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Vishwanath & Sons, which also marked his debut in Tamil cinema.