Ajith Kumar praises CM Vijay ahead of Le Mans reunion, recalls their bond as colleagues: ‘I am extremely thankful…’

Ajith Kumar is set to share the spotlight with Vijay at Le Mans, bringing their long-standing association from cinema into the world of motorsport.

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Ajith Kumar and CM Vijay to reunite at Le Mans (PC: Twitter)

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is preparing for another important moment in his motorsport journey as he gets ready to compete at the Le Mans race. This time, the event has an added connection to his long association with the Tamil film industry. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to wave the ceremonial green flag at the race in Silverstone, England. The presence of Vijay has attracted attention because the two stars have shared a professional association for more than three decades. Despite the rivalry often discussed by their fan bases, Ajith spoke about Vijay with warmth while interacting with the press before the race.

Ajith Kumar praises Vijay ahead of Le Mans

During the interaction at the event, when Ajith was asked about Vijay attending the race and spoke about his former colleague with considerable warmth. He said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”

Ajith’s comments highlight the long professional association between the two actors. Their careers have developed alongside each other for decades and their names have often been linked because of the intense fan rivalry surrounding Tamil cinema.

Ajith wants Le Mans and other races in India

Ajith also spoke about the possibility of India hosting major international motorsport events. He welcomed Vijay’s decision to attend the race and understand the requirements involved in bringing an event of this scale to India.

He said, “They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?”

The comments also show Ajith’s larger interest in promoting motorsport in the country. He has continued to balance his acting career with professional racing.

Check out Ajith Kumar’s video from Le Mans event here

“I’m beyond happy to see Vijay elected as the Chief Minister ❤️ ⁰#AjithKumar On CM VIJAY pic.twitter.com/u2FfTfNmbY — Pokkiri_Victor (@Pokkiri_Victor) September 11, 2026

Ajith Kumar and Vijay’s 34-year association

Ajith made his lead-actor debut with Amaravathy in 1993 while Vijay entered the industry as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. Over the years, both became two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

Their fan communities have frequently been involved in comparisons and online battles. Vijay fans have been referred to as anils while Ajith fans have been called aamais. Against this backdrop, Vijay’s appearance at Ajith’s race has generated considerable interest among fans.

The Le Mans announcement has therefore become more than a sporting moment. It brings together two actors whose careers have been closely followed by Tamil audiences for decades.

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming films

Ajith is also maintaining a busy professional schedule. He recently appeared in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, following Vidaamuyarchi, which was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. His next project is tentatively titled AK64 or Dare Devil.

The film reunites Ajith with Adhik Ravichandran and is being produced by his wife Shalini Ajithkumar under her newly launched Bravehearts Production banner. Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the project. The film is being planned as a commercial entertainer with a reported Summer 2027 theatrical release.