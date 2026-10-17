Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding confirmed, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reveals reception date

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding details: From dating rumours to reception invite, here's everything you need to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/anirudh-ravichander-and-kavya-marans-wedding-confirmed-telangana-cm-revanth-reddy-reveals-reception-date-8536787/ Copy

Months after rumours about their relationship made headlines, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are back in the news. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has shared details of a wedding reception after meeting Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, at his residence in Hyderabad. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said the Maran family had invited him to the reception, which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. The post has added to speculation about Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding, although the couple and their families have not yet made a direct public announcement.

Revanth Reddy shared pictures and videos from the meeting and wrote, “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,”

He added, “The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.”

Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

#KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026



Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s relationship rumours

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya’s relationship began making the rounds in 2025 after a Reddit post claimed that the two were dating and that their families were discussing marriage. At the time, Anirudh responded to the rumours on social media, writing, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys… please stop spreading rumours.”

Despite his response, speculation continued. In June this year, Anirudh’s uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, spoke about the reported wedding during an interview with KPTV. “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” he said.

Mahendra did not reveal the wedding date or venue but spoke highly of Kavya and her work as the head of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Referring to her, he said, “That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father’s business genes. They’re a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business.”

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding details

While the reception is reportedly scheduled for November 21 in Chennai, speculation about the wedding ceremony continues. Some reports suggest that the couple may get married in Greece, but neither the couple nor their families have confirmed the location.

Reports have also suggested that wedding invitations are being delivered personally to prominent guests. Revanth Reddy’s post confirms that Kavya’s parents invited him to the reception, but other details remain unconfirmed.

Anirudh Ravichander’s upcoming projects

Anirudh has recently composed music for Nani’s The Paradise and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The composer also has several projects lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Rajinikanth’s Dharman and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3.

Kavya Maran is known for her role as CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League franchise owned by the Sun Group.