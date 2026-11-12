Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Rajinikanth grooves to Manasilaayo with newlyweds, video goes viral – Watch

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Greece wedding celebrations turned even more special when superstar Rajinikanth joined the dance floor. A video of the actor grooving to Manasilaayo with the newlyweds has gone viral.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/anirudh-ravichander-kavya-maran-wedding-rajinikanth-grooves-to-manasilaayo-with-newlyweds-video-goes-viral-watch-8544087/ Copy

Rajinikanth dances to Manasilaayo at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding (PC: Instagram)

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran’s wedding has become one of the hot topics after Diwali 2026, bringing together some of the biggest names from the worlds of cinema, politics and business. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece, surrounded by their family members and close friends. While their first wedding pictures have already caught everyone’s attention, videos from the celebrations are now giving fans a closer look at the joyful moments. Among the highlights is a special appearance by superstar Rajinikanth, whose presence made the occasion even more memorable. A video from the wedding celebration has now caught everyone’s attention, showing Rajinikanth dancing to Manasilaayo from his film Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth dances to Manasilaayo with Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran

A video from Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding party in Greece has been circulating on social media. It shows Rajinikanth enjoying the celebrations and dancing to Manasilaayo, his popular track from the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan. For those who don’t know, Anirudh is Rajinikanth’s nephew.

The superstar is seen sharing the dance floor with the newlyweds and other members of the Maran family. His mood and energy have caught fans’ attention, with many enjoying this candid glimpse of the actor celebrating his nephew’s special day.

Superstar Rajinikanth dancing in Anirudh wedding https://t.co/jfB5KAU6Sn — ORCHESTRAL GURL (@metroproposal) November 11, 2026

Manasilaayo was composed by Anirudh himself. The peppy track became a chartbuster after its release and remains a popular number among Rajinikanth’s fans. The composer has also delivered several successful soundtracks for the superstar, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, and Vettaiyan.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran dreamy wedding in Greece

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot on November 11, 2026, in a private wedding ceremony in Greece. The celebrations reportedly began a day earlier with Nichayathartham, a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

Anirudh shared the first official wedding photograph on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the special occasion. The music composer captioned the picture, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11”.

The wedding was attended by close family members and a select group of guests. Rajinikanth travelled to Greece with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, and daughter Aishwarya to attend the celebrations. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin were also among the prominent guests. The wedding pictures showed the newlyweds enjoying their special day with their loved ones.

Frames from Kaviya and Anirudh’s big day! ✨ #KAVIYAandANIRUDH https://t.co/lcR6byagvw — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 11, 2026

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to host grand reception in Chennai

After their intimate wedding in Greece, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026, according to the reports. Several prominent personalities from the film industry, politics, cricket, and business worlds are likely to attend the celebration.

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in Tamil cinema. He made his Bollywood debut as a composer with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023 and has delivered several popular soundtracks over the years including Why This Kolaveri Di, Arabic Kuthu, Naa Ready, Manasilaayo, and Thalapathy Kacheri,

And Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She serves as the CEO and co-owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and is also an executive director at Sun TV Network.