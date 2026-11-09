Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi spotted heading to Greece – Watch

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are among the prominent personalities heading to Greece for Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations. Videos from Chennai airport have surfaced online.

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Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi head for Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding (PC: Instagram)

A wedding involving two prominent families is naturally bound to attract a lot of attention in India, and Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding has become a talking point this year. The music composer and the Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO are reportedly set to get married in Greece, with several well-known personalities expected to attend the celebrations. Ahead of the wedding, videos from Chennai airport have started doing the rounds on social media. Some of the biggest names from Tamil cinema and politics were spotted preparing to leave for the destination, making the celebrations even more special.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, and Udhayanidhi head to Greece

Superstar Rajinikanth was among the prominent personalities spotted heading to Greece for the reported wedding celebrations. The actor was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Pictures and videos from the airport showed him dressed casually in a black shirt and trousers.

Thalaivar #Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth @rajinikanth #BinaryPost https://t.co/KRrx1RUNk9 — Binary Post (@BinaryPost001) November 9, 2026

#Thalaivar in route to ☀️ wedding ! https://t.co/qdefZBB5M4 — Rajini✰Followers (@RajiniFollowers) November 9, 2026



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were also spotted at Chennai airport. According to reports, they boarded an Emirates flight early on November 9, 2026, travelling to Greece via Dubai.

Their departure has attracted attention, with videos showing the prominent guests preparing for their international journey being shared on social media.

Rajinikanth’s presence is particularly special because of his close family connection with Anirudh. The music composer is related to the superstar through his father’s side of the family.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding: Date and venue

According to media reports, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are set to tie the knot in Greece on November 10 and 11, 2026. The couple is expected to celebrate their wedding with close family members and friends.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. She is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by the Sun Group.

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in the South Indian film industry. He made his debut with the song Why This Kolaveri Di from the film 3 and has since delivered several successful soundtracks.

The couple is also reportedly planning a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026. Several prominent personalities from the entertainment, political, and business worlds are expected to attend.

With prominent names from cinema, politics and business coming together, Anirudh and Kavya’s reported wedding has already become one of the most high-profile wedding of 2026.