Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in intimate ceremony, first wedding picture wins hearts: ‘My once in a lifetime’

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are married! The music composer has shared their first wedding picture on Instagram after their intimate Greece ceremony. Here's what we know.

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Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran (PC: Instagram)

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have finally begun a new chapter together, and their wedding has become one of the biggest talking points on social media. The music composer Anirudh Ravichander and the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network Kavya Maran have kept their relationship largely away from the public eye, making the news of their marriage even more special for fans. While rumours about their relationship had been doing the rounds for quite some time, the couple have now made their big moment official. Anirudh has shared a special post on Instagram, giving fans their first glimpse of the newlyweds.

Anirudh Ravichander shares first wedding picture with Kavya Maran

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026 (Wednesday). Anirudh shared their first picture with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11.”. The couple can be seen wearing a coordinated ivory outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

The wedding news comes after months of speculation about their relationship. While both Anirudh and Kavya have largely maintained privacy around their personal lives, their reported wedding celebrations in Greece have generated a lot of interest from the last few months.

According to earlier reports, the wedding celebrations were planned as a two-day affair on November 10 and 11, 2026, in Greece, with close family members and friends in attendance.

The Instagram post is special for fans as it offers a glimpse into the couple’s new beginning. Their wedding announcement has also brought an end to months of curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s chennai wedding reception

After their intimate wedding celebrations in Greece, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026 (Saturday), according to the reports.

The reception date was confirmed earlier by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office after Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

Several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics, business, and cricket are expected to attend the wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran.