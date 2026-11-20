Arjun Sarja breaks silence on daughter Aishwarya’s marriage rumours, files complaint over ‘alcoholic’ remark

Arjun Sarja has broken his silence on reports of alleged trouble in daughter Aishwarya Sarja's marriage with Umapathy Ramaiah, strongly denying claims labelling her an 'alcoholic'.

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Arjun Sarja strongly reacts to derogatory reports about daughter Aishwarya (PC -Instagram)

Actor Arjun Sarja has come out in strong support of his daughter Aishwarya Sarja after reports about alleged trouble in her marriage with Umapathy Ramaiah surfaced online. The actor has strongly denied claims describing his daughter as an ‘alcoholic’ and called such allegations baseless and irresponsible. He has also confirmed that his family has filed a formal complaint with the concerned authorities. In a statement shared on Instagram, Arjun criticised sections of the media for spreading unverified information and questioning his daughter’s character. He said that being a public figure does not give anyone the right to make personal attacks or damage someone’s reputation.

Expressing his disappointment, the actor wrote, “Respect and dignity should never be negotiable.”Arjun acknowledged that actors often face public scrutiny but said there is a difference between speculation and spreading false allegations. He further wrote, “As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination. To make unfounded and derogatory remarks, including labelling a woman an alcoholic without any basis whatsoever, is deeply irresponsible and unacceptable.”

The actor also explained that his family initially decided not to react to the reports. However, they eventually chose to take legal action after the allegations continued to circulate. “We have always believed that silence is often the most dignified response. But silence should never be mistaken for acceptance, nor should it allow misinformation to be repeatedly circulated and amplified. We have therefore taken the appropriate steps by lodging a formal complaint with the concerned authorities,” he added.

Arjun also spoke about how such allegations can affect women and their dignity. He said that women should not have to face public judgement over their personal lives, especially when they do not have family support. “This is not merely about my daughter. It is about every woman whose dignity is questioned and whose personal choices turned into public judgement. For women, who may not have the support of their families, such allegations can be particularly damaging, making an already difficult journey even harder. No woman should have to face that alone, or have to defend the way she chooses to live her life,” Arjun said.

Ending his statement, the actor reaffirmed that he would always stand by his daughter and support her decisions.

“As a father, I will always stand by my daughter and her right to live with dignity, independence and freedom,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Sarja (@arjunsarjaa)

Aishwarya Sarja and Umapathy Ramaiah’s wedding

Aishwarya Sarja, daughter of Arjun Sarja, married actor and filmmaker Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah in Chennai on June 10, 2024. The couple shared pictures from their wedding on social media, along with the date “10.06.2024” and evil eye emojis.

Aishwarya and Umapathy first met on the reality show Survivor, which was hosted by Arjun Sarja. Their relationship eventually led to marriage, followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several prominent personalities from the film and political worlds.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin attended the reception with his wife, Durga Stalin. Actors Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prabhu Deva were also among the guests.