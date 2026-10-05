Baththa box office collection Day 4: Vijay Sethupathi’s action comedy records its highest single-day earning, crosses Rs…

Baththa continues to gain momentum at the box office as Vijay Sethupathi’s film records its biggest single-day collection on Day 4. Here’s how much the Tamil action drama earned at the box office.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/baththa-box-office-collection-day-4-vijay-sethupathi-action-comedy-records-its-highest-single-day-earning-crosses-rs-10-crore-8532903/ Copy

Baththa box office collection Day 4 (PC: Instagram)

Vijay Sethupathi’s latest film Baththa has picked up pace during its opening weekend. The Tamil action comedy started its theatrical run on a modest note on October 1, 2026, but has seen its collections improve with each passing day. The film benefited from the holiday along with the weekend and the growing response from audiences, giving it a stronger push as the first weekend came to an end. After recording steady numbers on Friday and Saturday, Baththa had an important Sunday ahead. The latest figures show that Baththa managed to make the most of the weekend and reached a key milestone in India within just four days.

Baththa box office collection Day 4

Baththa earned Rs 3.10 crore net in India on Day 4, represents a 12.7% growth from yesterday’s net collection of Rs 2.75 crore. This is the film’s highest single-day collection so far, according to the Sacnilk figures.

The film recorded 53.65% overall occupancy across 1,290 shows on Sunday. With the latest addition, Baththa has collected Rs 10.05 crore net in India after four days and its India gross collection stands at Rs 11.68 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1 before growing to Rs 2.70 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2.75 crore on Day 3. The steady rise through the first four days is a positive sign for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. Instead of seeing a direct sharp drop after its opening, the film has managed to improve its daily collections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

Baththa box office: Can Vijay Sethupathi’s film hold the momentum during weekdays?

The biggest challenge for Baththa now will be the weekdays. The film has enjoyed a gradual rise since its opening day, but Monday collections will show whether the audience interest can continue after the weekend.

The first Monday test and weekdays are particularly important for the film. If the film can retain a substantial portion of its Sunday business, it should have a chance of developing into a healthy mid-budget theatrical success rather than suffering the usual post-weekend drop.

About Baththa

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama film starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. According to IMDb, the plot of the story is set, “In 1986 Madras, a timid eight-year-old boy accidentally locks a feared criminal inside a school restroom. As the man faces hunger and isolation, an unexpected friendship forms between them, transforming both their lives.”

Critics praised the film for its unique humor, emotional depth, and strong lead performances. The movie hit theaters on October 1, 2026. The positive response to the film has worked in its favour. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, Baththa brings Vijay Sethupathi and the filmmaker together again after their earlier collaborations. The film also stars Lijomol Jose, Ajay Ghosh, Santhy Balachandran, and Arjun Chidambaram.