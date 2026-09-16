Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection Day 26: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s rom-com becomes top-grossing Malayalam film ever

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues its dream run at the box office. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer has now created history for Malayalam cinema and continues to add to its impressive total.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection Day 26 (PC: IMDb)

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has gone from being a promising Malayalam release to becoming a major box-office milestone for the industry. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer has remained steady even after entering its fourth week, with audiences continuing to turn up for the film. Its latest numbers come at a time when the movie has already rewritten an important record and is now looking to stretch its theatrical run even further. So, how did the film perform on Day 26?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection Day 26

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its steady run on its 26th day in theatres. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned Rs 1.40 crore net in India on Day 26, taking its total India net collection to Rs 149.90 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 175.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Day 26 figure came from 1,412 shows with an overall occupancy of 25.72%, showing that the film is still maintaining a good theatrical presence even after completing more than three weeks. The collection is lower than some of its stronger days, but the film has continued to add to its total during the weekdays.

The bigger story, however, is the record the film has already created. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has overtaken Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film crossed the previous record during its fourth week, making the achievement even more notable given its relatively modest opening.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit worldwide box office collection Day 26

The film has also crossed another major milestone globally. As of Day 26, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 310.55 crore. Its overseas gross stands at Rs 135.50 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 175.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s overseas performance has played an important role in pushing its worldwide total past the Rs 300 crore mark.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit creates box office history

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s record-breaking run has added another big milestone to Nivin Pauly’s career. The film crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide in just 24 days and moved past Lokah to claim the top spot among Malayalam films by worldwide gross.

The film has also continued to show staying power well into its fourth week. Its consistent collections, strong overseas performance and continued audience interest have helped it build a remarkable theatrical total.

With Rs 310.55 crore worldwide already in the bag by Day 26, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has firmly established itself as the latest box-office record-setter in Malayalam cinema.