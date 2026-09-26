Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s Malayalam blockbuster online

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is moving from cinemas to the digital space after making an impact at the Malayalam box office.

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Where to watch Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s highest-grossing film (PC: Twitter)

A Malayalam film continuing to draw audiences weeks after its theatrical arrival is no longer an everyday sight, but Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has managed to do exactly that. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-led romantic comedy arrived during the Onam season and quickly turned into a major box-office success. Even with newer films entering cinemas, Girish AD’s directorial venture has continued its run and crossed several major milestones. Now, after its strong theatrical performance, attention has shifted to its digital journey. The film is set to make its OTT debut soon, giving viewers who missed it in theatres another chance to watch the Malayalam hit from home.

When and where will Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stream?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is set to premiere on JioHotstar from October 2, according to a report by Indian Express Malayalam. The streaming platform reportedly holds the film’s post-theatrical rights. The latest report has provided the October 2 date after earlier updates suggested that the makers had not officially confirmed the digital premiere.

The OTT release comes after an unusually strong theatrical run. The film was released in Malayalam on August 21 and continued to attract audiences even after crossing the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. Its Telugu and Tamil versions followed on September 4.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection

According to the Sacnilk figures cited in the latest update, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had earned Rs 61 lakh net in India on Day 35. Its India net collection stood at Rs 161.16 crore while the India gross collection reached Rs 188.11 crore at that stage. The worldwide gross was reported at Rs 325.56 crore.

The film had earlier crossed Rs 300 crore globally and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. The latest reports have placed its worldwide collection at around Rs 323 crore and above, underlining the scale of its theatrical success.

Nivin Pauly reacts to the film’s success

Nivin Pauly has spoken about the response to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and said the numbers are not the only part of the success that makes him happy. He particularly highlighted the way families have embraced the film.

The actor said he was happy to see audiences returning to theatres with their families after watching it with friends. He also noted that some viewers had watched the film more than once. Nivin added that Malayalam cinema continues to grow and suggested that another film could eventually take the box-office record.

What is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit about?

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film was written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.