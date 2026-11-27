Bhogi Twitter review: Sharwanand-Anupama Parameswaran’s film gets brutally slammed, netizens call it ‘loud, crude and outdated’

Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran's action drama Bhogi hits theatres, but has it managed to impress the audience? Here's a look at the early audience reactions to Sampath Nandi's Telugu action drama on Twitter.

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Bhogi Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Sharwanand is stepping into a completely different space with his latest theatrical release, Bhogi. Known for his family entertainers and romantic dramas, the actor has taken on a rustic, intense character for Sampath Nandi’s period action drama. The film released in cinemas today on November 27, 2026, after facing a release delay, and expectations were high among fans who wanted to see Sharwanand in a full-fledged mass role. However, the first reactions from moviegoers have been divided. Here’s what audiences are saying about Bhogi on Twitter.

Bhogi Twitter review

Bhogi has received mixed-to-negative response from moviegoers on X, following its theatrical release. Sharwanand’s performance is emerging as one of the film’s biggest positives, but the screenplay, excessive violence, and second half have become major talking points.

Read more: Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Trolls After He Voices Concern Over Smog in Chennai Due to Bhogi Celebrations

According to early audience reactions, Sharwanand has made an impression with his rustic appearance and intense performance. Some viewers have also appreciated the cinematography, dialogues, and action choreography.

However, not everyone has been impressed. Several viewers on X have described the film as an outdated rural revenge drama and compared its village-based setting to Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam. Some have also pointed out that the first half moves slowly, while the second half fails to maintain the same level of interest.

The climax has also received criticism, with some viewers finding it stretched and predictable. The loud background score and violent action sequences have further divided opinions.

Check reactions for Bhogi

#Bhogi A Mind Bogglingly Atrocious Film in Every Sense! A loud, crude, and painfully outdated rural revenge drama. The writing is senseless, the action is exhausting, and the second half completely loses the plot before ending with an atrocious climax. There’s so much pointless violence that after a point, even the film seems to forget why there’s so much bloodshed in the first place. The first half is barely bearable, but the second half makes you want to walk out multiple times. Sampath Nandi seems to have lost any sense of judgment he had remaining with this one. BGM is so excessively loud that it genuinely hurts your ears. Sharwanand is the only one who seems to have put in any effort, with the cinematography and some of the dialogue writing being the only other positives. An absolute disaster in every sense and hands down the worst Telugu film of the year. Rating: 1/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 27, 2026

#Bhogi A Mind Bogglingly Atrocious Film in Every Sense! A loud, crude, and painfully outdated rural revenge drama. The writing is senseless, the action is exhausting, and the second half completely loses the plot before ending with an atrocious climax. There’s so much pointless violence that after a point, even the film seems to forget why there’s so much bloodshed in the first place. The first half is barely bearable, but the second half makes you want to walk out multiple times. Sampath Nandi seems to have lost any sense of judgment he had remaining with this one. BGM is so excessively loud that it genuinely hurts your ears. Sharwanand is the only one who seems to have put in any effort, with the cinematography and some of the dialogue writing being the only other positives. An absolute disaster in every sense and hands down the worst Telugu film of the year. Rating: 1/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 27, 2026

#Bhogi – Unbearable A village, the village head, villagers who are scared to even look into the village head’s eyes, a brother, a love interest, the brother suffers a huge loss because of the village head, a revenge and a twist in the climax. Does the above description sound familiar? Yes, you are right. It is Rangasthalam. Sampath Nandi, used the same story and made, Bhogi. However, he may have used the story of Rangasthalam, but he was unable to replicate even ten percent of its magic. What we get to see is a beaten-to-death screenplay, loud background score, lengthy action episodes and a forever-dragged climax. The first half of the film at least had a story and a purpose but the second half completely lost the plot and tests patience endlessly. Overall, Bhogi is yet another blood-and-gore fest of a movie from Tollywood this year, with hardly anything that worked. A forgettable film from Sampath Nandi and the team. Rating – 1.5/5 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 26, 2026

#BHOGI First Half – FRUSTRATING!! A painfully boring first half with not even ONE engaging moment! Tries desperately to be raw and rustic like #Rangasthalam, but lacks authenticity. Went in with zero expectations, yet Bhogi manages to test every bit of patience. An hour gone, and there’s still no purpose, no clarity and absolutely no engagement. Five sisters, but only one gets dialogues! Emotion after emotion, yet NOTHING lands. Hero elevations are embarrassingly weak, songs are completely forgettable. — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) November 27, 2026

#Bhogi Review :- It’s A Sharwanand Mass Commercial entertainer Charming star @ImSharwanand one man show from start to end Director @IamSampathNandi visuals are good and @DimpleHayathi role written good and executed well Overall it’s a Sharwanand show — filmyview143 (@RahulSaroy80949) November 27, 2026

#BHOGI – A DISAPPOINTING FIRST HALF! Despite its attempt to recreate the raw, rustic feel of #Rangasthalam, the film lacks authenticity and emotional depth. Slow narration, weak elevations and forgettable songs make it a tedious watch. #Sharwanand shines in a few scenes, but the second half needs strong emotional moments to save the film #BhogiMovie #Bhogi — Bagunda (@BagundaReviews) November 27, 2026

#BhogiMovie

#BhogiReview

#bhogi

#BhogiOnNov27th First half average.

Second half disaster. Raw and rustic.

Performances 2/5 https://t.co/URW4NUoOkN — Call me Krish (@TollyKrishna) November 27, 2026

#BhogiReview: 1.5/5 ⭐️ A promising first half raises hopes, but a disastrous second half crushes them! Outdated writing, violence, repetitive action & a stretched climax derail the ride. #Sharwanand shines, but the film ends as a forgettable disaster. #Bhogi Sadly! https://t.co/0d8EFHY08B — Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) November 27, 2026

Interesting story, but weak emotions, disappointing action, poor CG & average BGM. #Anupama and #DimpleHayati characters are underwhelming.

#Sharwanand performance is the only highlight. Hope he chooses better stories next time! A disappointing watch ⭐ 1/5 #BhogiReview https://t.co/Zg6JcgtPC5 — Telugu Cinema Fox (@telugucinemafox) November 27, 2026

About Bhogi

Bhogi is a Telugu-language period action drama written and directed by Sampath Nandi. The film stars Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles.

According to IMDb, the plot of Bhogi revolves around, “In the fictional village of Boggula Gutta, labourer Kammari Ganga is taken away by landlords, prompting fierce warnings about the consequences and his own rebellious response to those who wronged him.”

Bhogi audience verdict: Sharwanand’s performance is the biggest highlight

Going by the initial reactions for Bhogi, Sharwanand’s transformation into Ganga is one of the strongest aspects of the film. His intense screen presence and action scenes have found appreciation, even among viewers who were disappointed with the overall screenplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand)

Bhogi’s cinematography and rural setting have also received some appreciation. However, the predictable revenge storyline, lengthy action sequences, and excessive violence have affected its response. Director Sampath Nandi’s attempt to present a period action drama has generated discussion, but the early response suggests that the film has not managed to impress everyone.

With more audience reactions expected over the weekend, it remains to be seen whether positive word of mouth can help Bhogi find a wider audience.