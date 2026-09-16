Bigg Boss 2026: Aamrapali Dubey reveals why Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari’s fight scene took 6 hours to shoot: ‘Who will hit first’

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey recalls Ravi Kishan-Manoj Tiwari’s hilarious on-set argument during the making of Bhojpuri film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati.

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Aamrapali Dubey recalls Ravi Kishan-Manoj Tiwari fight scene

Aamrapali Dubey recently shared a hilarious incident from the sets of the Bhojpuri film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati during her time on Bigg Boss 20. The actor recalled how a fight scene featuring Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari reportedly left the entire team waiting for nearly six hours. While talking to her fellow contestants, Aamrapali said the two actors were playing rivals in the film and had to shoot a fight sequence. However, they could not agree on who should throw the first punch. “I’ll tell you a story. You all will go crazy laughing,” Aamrapali said before narrating the incident.

Why did Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’s shoot stop for six hours?

Aamrapali explained that the disagreement was over the opening move of the fight scene. “Then there was a fight sequence. The whole day the shooting was stopped. Why? Just for one reason. Who will hit the first punch?” she narrated.

She then explained the reasoning given by both actors. “Manoj bhaiya, refering to the scene said that the police has come to pick him up. So the police will hit first. And Ravi bhaiya said that when it has already been established in the previous dialogue that “this is my area”, then how will anyone hit me?” she recalled.

The discussion continued until Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, came up with an idea to resolve the situation. “Then Dinesh ji came in between,” Aamrapali said, explaining that he suggested that both actors should raise their hands as if they were about to punch each other, while he would step in between them.

“Dinesh ji said that Manoj and Ravi, both of you pick up the punch to hit each other. And till then I will come in between to save you,” she recalled.

However, the scene still needed a clear starting point. After nearly six hours, the team finally decided that Dinesh Lal Yadav would take the first punch. “After six hours, it was finally decided that Dinesh ji will get the first punch and then the fight will start. Otherwise the shoot will not go on,” she said.

About Ganga Jamuna Saraswati

Aamrapali was referring to Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, a 2012 Bhojpuri action-drama directed by Harry Fernandes. The film starred Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav in prominent roles, along with Rani Chatterjee, Pakhi Hegde and Rinku Ghosh. In the film, Manoj Tiwari played Inspector Ganga Singh, Ravi Kishan played Jamuna Prasad, while Dinesh Lal Yadav played Saraswatichandra.