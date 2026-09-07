Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestants: Full list of 16 participants and what they are known for

Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Who are the contestants? Meet the actors, TV stars and commoners

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Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestants list (PC-Instagram)

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 has officially started, with a fresh group of actors, television personalities, content creators and commoners entering the reality show. The grand premiere took place on September 6, with Kiccha Sudeep returning as the host for the 13th consecutive season. This year, the show features 16 contestants. While several names are already familiar to Kannada television and cinema audiences, some participants have entered the house after making their way through the pre-launch reality show Bigg Boss Agnipariksha.

Here is the complete list of contestants participating in Bigg Boss Kannada 13:

Jagadish MB

Jagadish MB, popularly known as Jaggu Mamma, is a Kannada actor known for his work in films such as Love Mocktail 3. He has also spoken about his struggles and financial difficulties before finding a place in the entertainment industry. Jagadish entered the Bigg Boss house as the first contestant and will now get a larger platform to connect with viewers.

Soundarya Shetty

Soundarya Shetty, also known as Sandy, is a model, content creator and reality TV personality from Mangaluru. She gained recognition after participating in MTV Splitsvilla 16: Pyaar Ya Paisa, where she became one of the finalists. She has a background in modelling, dance and beauty pageants and had also auditioned for MTV Roadies.

Avinash Shatamarshan

Avinash Shatamarshan is an actor, theatre artist, writer and director. He has worked in Kannada films including Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otti and Dayavittu Gamanisi. With experience in both theatre and cinema, Avinash brings a different side of the entertainment industry to the Bigg Boss house.

Prathama Prasad

Prathama Prasad is the daughter of veteran Kannada actress Vinaya Prasad. She has worked in Kannada cinema and television and is now looking to create her own identity through Bigg Boss Kannada 13. The reality show will give viewers a chance to see her personality beyond her scripted roles.

Om Prakash Rao

Om Prakash Rao is a veteran Kannada filmmaker and actor with several years of experience in the industry. He has worked as a director as well as an actor and is known for his straightforward personality. Om Prakash Rao has also been associated with Bigg Boss Kannada earlier, having entered Season 4 as a wildcard contestant.

Sangeetha Bhat

Sangeetha Bhat is a familiar face in Kannada television and cinema. She began her television career with shows such as Panjaradha Gili, Bhagyavantharu and Chandrachakori before moving into films. Her film credits include Preethi Geethi Ityaadi, Mamu Tea Angadi, Eradane Sala, Dayavittu Gamanisi, Kismath, Anuktha, Alidu Ulidavaru and Aadyaa. With years of experience in the industry, Sangeetha enters the Bigg Boss house after a long career in acting.

Kavya Gowda

Kavya Gowda is best known to Kannada television viewers for playing Shreshta in the popular serial Bhagyalakshmi. The role helped her build a strong fan base. She has now moved from scripted television to reality TV with Bigg Boss Kannada 13. During her introduction, Kavya described herself as a messy person who finds it difficult to stay organised. It remains to be seen how she manages the responsibilities and routine inside the Bigg Boss house.

Thandav Ram

Thandav Ram is a Kannada television and film actor known for his role as Ramanna in Jodi Hakki. Originally from Hassan, he developed an interest in acting through theatre and trained at Rangayana in Mysuru. He began his television journey with Krishna Rukmini and later appeared in shows including Bala Aparoopa Nam Jodi and Jodi Hakki. His film credits include Mareyelaare, Ondh Kathe Hella and Abbabba. Apart from acting, Thandav is also interested in bodybuilding and has explored film production.

Gagan Chinnappa

Gagan Chinnappa is a Kannada actor who has gained recognition through his work on screen. He comes from a humble background and has spoken about the struggles he faced while building his career in the entertainment industry. Bigg Boss Kannada 13 gives him an opportunity to connect with viewers on a more personal level.

Asiya Firdose

Asiya Firdose is a Kannada television actress known for shows including Kanyakumari and Shravani Subramanya. She played Kannika in Kanyakumari before taking on the lead role of Shravani in Shravani Subramanya. Her entry into Bigg Boss Kannada will allow viewers to see her outside the world of scripted television.

Vaishnavi V Koundinya

Vaishnavi V Koundinya is a television actress who has previously participated in the Bigg Boss Mini Season. Her earlier experience with the franchise means she already has some understanding of the reality-show format.

She will now compete in the main Bigg Boss Kannada house, where she will have to deal with tasks, nominations, relationships and changing equations among the contestants.

Yashas Krishna

Yashas Krishna is known for his role in the Kannada television serial Pavitra Bandhana. During his entry into Bigg Boss Kannada 13, he opened up about one of his biggest weaknesses — trusting people easily. His nature could be tested inside the Bigg Boss house, where contestants have to balance friendships, alliances and competition.

Modern Mahakavi Manja

Modern Mahakavi Manja entered Bigg Boss Kannada 13 through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, the pre-launch selection format introduced to find contestants for the main season. He was among the commoners who competed in the selection process and eventually earned a place in the Bigg Boss house.

Dhanush

Dhanush is a Guinness World Record holder who also made his way into Bigg Boss Kannada 13 through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. His journey to the main show came after several challenges and failed attempts.

He has spoken about his determination to make the most of new opportunities and push himself further. As one of the contestants who entered through the commoner route, his journey will be different from that of the established actors and television personalities.

Kiran Shashtry

Kiran Shashtry is another contestant who earned his place in Bigg Boss Kannada 13 through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. His performance in the pre-launch reality show helped him secure a spot among the final contestants. He will now have to navigate the tasks, nominations, relationships and challenges of the main Bigg Boss house while getting introduced to a much wider audience.

Likith Gondi

Likith Gondi is also an Agnipariksha contestant who has entered Bigg Boss Kannada 13. He has said that he never imagined getting an opportunity to be part of a show like Bigg Boss so early in his life.

Unlike contestants who already have established careers in television or films, Likith gets an opportunity to build recognition through the reality show.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 premiered on September 6, with Kiccha Sudeep returning as the host. The mix of established actors, television stars, reality-show personalities and commoners is expected to bring different personalities and strategies into the house.