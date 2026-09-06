Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Prashanth Rangaswamy evicted on stage amid Yash’s Toxic controversy, says ‘Thanks for…’

Prashanth Rangaswamy’s much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil 10 entry took an unexpected turn when the YouTuber was eliminated on stage. He later reacted to the development with a brief message on social media.

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YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy out before entering house (PC: Twitter)

The excitement around Bigg Boss Tamil 10 took an unexpected turn even before the new season officially began. With Vijay Sethupathi returning as host, viewers were expecting the usual mix of celebrity entries and surprises. Instead, reports about contestants being eliminated on stage before entering the house have added a fresh twist to the show. YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy appears to be among those affected by the unusual format. His reported eviction has attracted extra attention because of his recent public comments about Yash’s Toxic and an alleged legal notice linked to his review of the film.

Prashanth Rangaswamy out before entering the house

Prashanth had hinted at his Bigg Boss Tamil 10 entry on social media on September 4. His post, which read “Good things will happen! Om!” led fans to believe that he was preparing to join the reality show. However, another post on September 5 appeared to suggest that things had changed.

After reports of his eviction began circulating, Prashanth responded on X with a message thanking people for both their support and criticism. He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and the hate. Now back to work! No regrets or disappointments! It is what it is!”

See Prashanth Rangaswamy’s post here

Thank you for all the love and the hate Now back to work ! No regrets or disappointments ! It is what it is ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 5, 2026

Support pours in after reported eviction

The development also prompted reactions from former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Sanam Shetty. She expressed disappointment over Prashanth’s exit and suggested that he could potentially return to the show as a wildcard contestant. The reported elimination has also led to discussions online about the new season’s format. Several other names are reportedly being discussed as contestants who may have been removed on stage before getting inside the Bigg Boss house.

Why Toxic controversy is linked to Prashanth

Prashanth had recently attracted attention for his review of Toxic, the Yash-led film directed by Geetu Mohandas. He claimed that he received a legal notice from the film’s team after sharing his views about the movie.

The YouTuber publicly discussed the alleged notice on social media and questioned whether influential figures in the film industry should respond to critical reviews through legal action. The controversy generated considerable discussion online and brought Prashanth into the spotlight beyond his usual YouTube content.

According to the claims circulating at the time, anti-piracy firm Aiplex Software was involved in notices sent to reviewers over their videos. The issue also raised a wider debate around film reviews, copyright concerns and the limits of online criticism.

TOXIC – Murugal Roast By Prashanthhttps://t.co/xG2ZlajlpY — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 27, 2026

Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review . I thought he is all macho in real life as well . Looks like he is just another rich and influential person ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 27, 2026

What to expect from Bigg Boss Tamil 10

The new season introduces several changes even before the contestants officially settle into the house. A pre-show titled Bigg Boss – The Common Man was conducted to select participants. Maya S Krishnan hosted the programme while former contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan and Raju Jeyamohan were involved as judges.

The season carries the theme Carnivizha and will also allow audiences outside India to participate in live voting from countries including Singapore, the UK and Canada. The premiere is scheduled for September 6 at 6 PM on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.