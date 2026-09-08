C Vikram Singh murder: Singer Joi Barua demands strict action, calls Delhi killing ‘plain-blooded murder’

C Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Delhi’s Kilokari Village in the Ashram area following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence.

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C Vikram Singh Murder Case (PC-Instagram)

The killing of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher C Vikram Singh in Delhi has sparked outrage among members of the music fraternity. Assamese singer and composer Joi Barua on Tuesday condemned the incident, calling it a “plain-blooded murder” and demanding strict action against those responsible. Speaking to ANI, Barua said the incident was particularly disturbing as it involved a musician on a day when the country was marking the birth centenary of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

“So this is not an accident. This is plain blooded murder,” Barua told ANI. “I really think law and order in this country should really think twice about the way things are happening,” he added.

Barua also called for stronger punishment for those involved in the killing. “I really hope some… the harshest of laws are implemented and you know this is taken as a sign that this will not be taken on further.”

What Happened To C Vikram Singh?

C Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Delhi’s Kilokari Village in the Ashram area following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence. According to police, a PCR call about the alleged assault was received at Sunlight Colony police station on September 7.

A preliminary inquiry reportedly found that Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance caused by delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his residence in Kilokari Village.

Police said Singh came downstairs to object to the disturbance and was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.

Police Arrest Accused

Police have registered an FIR under murder provisions in connection with the case. Officials said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singh’s death is currently underway.