Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan meet Ravi Teja after Irumudi’s massive box office success – Watch video

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan recently met Ravi Teja and the Irumudi team to celebrate the film’s success. The special meeting has grabbed attention among Telugu cinema fans.

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Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan meet Ravi Teja and Irumudi team (PC: Instagram)

Ravi Teja has another reason to celebrate after the strong theatrical run of Irumudi. The actor, who has been receiving plenty of love for the Shiva Nirvana directorial, recently met two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The father-son duo congratulated Ravi Teja and the Irumudi team on the film’s impressive success. The meeting became a special moment for the team, especially as Irumudi continues to hold its ground at the box office.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan congratulates Ravi Teja and Irumudi Team

Chiranjeevi has previously praised Irumudi and Ravi Teja’s performance in the film. He congratulated the actor and the entire team after the movie’s success, calling Ravi Teja’s performance “Phenomenal”. Ram Charan also joined his father in congratulating Ravi Teja and the team. Pictures from the meeting have been drawing attention online, with fans enjoying the rare get-together of the popular Telugu stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Sharing the glimpse from the meet up, Mythri Movie Makers wrote on the social media handles, “Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Garu & Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan Garu met Mass Maharaja @raviteja_2628 Garu along with the team of #Irumudi and congratulated them on the film’s massive success”

Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, has emerged as one of Ravi Teja’s biggest recent successes. The film was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, and has continued its strong run several weeks later. Recent reports put its worldwide gross at more than Rs 225 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Irumudi continues its strong box office run

The success of Irumudi has been particularly significant for Ravi Teja after a few films that did not perform as strongly at the box office. The film’s emotional story, family drama, and Ravi Teja’s performance have connected with audiences. Irumudi also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, and Baby Nakshatra in the main roles.

The movie has also maintained a healthy run even after entering its fourth week. According to Sacnilk as of now, Irumudi crossed Rs 179.35 crore in India net collection, and worldwide earnings is inching closer towards Rs 230 crore.

The success has clearly turned into a celebration for the entire team. With Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan personally congratulating Ravi Teja, the Irumudi victory has received appreciation from across the Telugu film industry. For Ravi Teja, the film has become an important milestone in his career and another reminder of his strong connection with Telugu audiences.

About Irumudi

Irumudi is a Telugu action-drama film starring Ravi Teja, directed by Shiva Nirvana. It also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshatra. The story reportedly revolves around an alcoholic father and his daughter, blending family emotions with action.

The film blends themes of Father-daughter bond, family emotion, Ayyappa Deeksha, personal redemption, and a social message about raising daughters with courage rather than fear.