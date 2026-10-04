Chiranjeevi REACTS to morphed Chuttamalle video featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, vows action

A manipulated video linked to the Devara song has sparked concern in the Telugu film industry, with Chiranjeevi speaking out against the incident.

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Chiranjeevi breaks silence on AI-morphed Chuttamalle video (PC: Twitter)

The growing misuse of artificial intelligence in entertainment has once again raised questions about how digitally altered content can affect celebrities. A manipulated video linked to a popular Telugu film song recently surfaced online and drew strong criticism. The incident has now prompted a response from megastar Chiranjeevi, who said such content should not be dismissed as harmless online entertainment. His reaction also brings attention to the wider problem of digitally altered material being created and circulated without consent. The actor has called for a stronger collective response from the film industry and authorities.

Chiranjeevi calls AI misuse ‘cruel’ and ‘shameful’

Chiranjeevi reacted strongly to the morphed video featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In a statement shared on X, he said he was deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading content involving a woman. He described such acts as unacceptable and stressed that the issue should not be treated as something affecting only one person.

The actor also pointed out that anyone could potentially become a target of similar misuse in the future. According to him, creators and people who knowingly circulate or amplify such material should be held accountable under the law.

Chiranjeevi plans to approach Telugu film bodies

Chiranjeevi said he plans to take the matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and other affiliated industry organisations. He also proposed creating a dedicated committee and support cell to help people affected by such incidents.

He suggested that the proposed body could work with Cyber Crime authorities to assist victims, coordinate efforts to remove abusive content and pursue legal action against those responsible.

Actor urges industry and governments to act

Chiranjeevi called on the Telugu film fraternity to come together against the misuse of AI. He said artists, technicians, industry associations, audiences and fans all have a role in preventing the spread of such material.

He also appealed to the Central and State Governments to introduce stronger measures against the abusive use of artificial intelligence. The actor stressed that protecting people’s dignity should be treated as a collective responsibility.

See Chiranjeevi’s complete statement here

I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026

Chiranjeevi asks people not to circulate the video

The actor also made a direct appeal to social media users. He urged people not to watch, download, share or circulate the manipulated content even if their intention is to criticise it. Instead, he asked users to report such material to the relevant platforms and Cyber Crime authorities. The manipulated video had reportedly circulated widely online before being taken down.

Jr NTR had earlier condemned the incident

Chiranjeevi’s statement came after Jr NTR also spoke out against the video. The actor described the misuse of AI as “Disgusting, Sick and Shameless” and said he would pursue legal action against those involved in creating and spreading the material.

Jr NTR also urged people not to engage with or share the video and called on governments to introduce stricter regulations to address the misuse of AI.

More about Chuttamalle and Devara

The manipulated content was linked to Chuttamalle, a song from Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film was released in September 2024 and directed by Koratala Siva. Chuttamalle was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao. The song became one of the widely recognised tracks from the film and gained considerable attention following its release.