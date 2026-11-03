CM Vijay gives green light to 6 AM shows in Tamil Nadu ahead of Ramayana, Scene and other Diwali releases

Upcoming theatrical releases are set to benefit from the revised screening timings as the state responds to a long-standing request from the film industry.

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CM Vijay restores 6 AM shows in Tamil Nadu (PC: Twitter)

The festive season is an important time for cinema halls, with several big films competing for audience attention. Early morning screenings often help theatres accommodate more viewers, especially when popular stars have films arriving on the same day. However, audiences in Tamil Nadu have not had access to such early shows for quite some time. The restrictions had affected the number of screenings theatres could schedule during a film’s opening week. Now, a fresh government decision has brought some relief to exhibitors and the film industry, just as several much-awaited releases prepare to reach cinemas.

CM Vijay allows 6 AM shows in Tamil Nadu for new film releases

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued a government order allowing theatres to screen up to six shows daily for new Tamil films. The screenings can begin at 6 AM and continue until 2:30 AM the following day. The permission will remain valid for one week from a film’s release.

The decision follows requests from different sections of the Tamil film industry. The Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association had approached the government seeking permission for six shows per day during the first week of a film’s release.

Why were 6 AM shows stopped in Tamil Nadu?

Early morning screenings had remained restricted in Tamil Nadu for around three years. The restrictions were introduced after a stampede during the release of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in 2023. Under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and Condition 14-A of the Form C licence issued to theatres, cinema halls were permitted to screen only four shows a day.

The latest government order changes this arrangement by allowing two additional screenings for new Tamil films. The revised permission also covers local festival days, public holidays and weekends. This gives exhibitors more flexibility when planning shows during periods of high audience demand.

Film producer thanks CM Vijay for approving the request

Producer-distributor G Dhananjhayen shared the development on X and thanked the state government for responding to the industry’s request. He revealed that the request was submitted to minister Rajmohan on October 27 and permission was granted within a week.

He wrote, “We made the request on 27th Oct to the Hon. Minister Thiru @imrajmohan sir and within a week, he obtained the permission from our Hon @CMOTamilnadu Thiru @TVKVijayHQ sir for the 6 am special shows – a true example for a responsive government for the welfare of its people and industries. Thank you #CMVijay sir & thank you #Rajmohan sir for this quick response and Government Order. We at Tamil Cinema wish to express our gratitude to both of you for this great support.”

We made the request on 27th Oct to the Hon. Minister Thiru @imrajmohan sir and within a week, he obtained the permission from our Hon @CMOTamilnadu Thiru @TVKVijayHQ sir for the 6 am special shows – a true example for a responsive government for the welfare of its people and industries. Thank you #CMVijay sir &

thank you #Rajmohan sir for this quick response and Government Order. We at Tamil Cinema wish to express our gratitude to both of you for this great support — G Dhananjheyan (@Dhananjayang) November 3, 2026

Ramayana, Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2 to benefit from the new rule

The decision comes just ahead of the Diwali releases scheduled for November 6. Jithu Madhavan‘s Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, is among the films expected to benefit from the additional shows.

Sundar C’s Mookuthi Amman 2, featuring Nayanthara, is also scheduled to release on the same day. Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra‘s Ramayana: Rise of A Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash, is set to release in Tamil as well on November 5. However, it remains unclear whether the dubbed version will receive permission for six shows under the new order.