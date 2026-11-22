CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha makes rare public appearance at Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Chennai reception, arrives after husband

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception in Chennai turned into a star-studded affair. Among the guests, Sangeetha's separate arrival after CM Vijay caught attention as she posed with the newlyweds.

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Sangeetha at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding reception (PC: Instagram)

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding reception brought together several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, cricket and politics in Chennai. While photographs of the newlyweds with some of the biggest names in the industry quickly caught attention, another appearance from the evening became a talking point. Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay attended the celebration earlier, followed by his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, who arrived separately. Her presence was particularly noticeable as she has largely stayed away from public gatherings in recent years. Sangeetha also posed with the newly married couple, and pictures from the occasion have since drawn attention online.

CM Vijay, wife Sangeetha attend Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s reception separately

Sangeetha arrived at the reception after Vijay and was seen greeting the newlyweds. She wore a bright yellow suit and smiled for the cameras while posing with Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran.

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A video shared by Sun News showed her interacting with guests at the venue before meeting the newly married couple. Her appearance attracted attention as she has largely maintained a low public profile over the past few years.

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Meanwhile, Vijay arrived at the venue dressed in traditional attire and presented a bouquet to Anirudh and Kavya. He also posed for photographs with the couple and their family members before leaving. According to reports, this was the first time in around five years that Vijay and Sangeetha attended a public gathering on the same occasion. However, the two did not arrive or pose together at the reception.

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Their separate appearances have drawn attention amid reports about their personal differences. Sangeetha had filed a divorce petition in February 2026, but later withdrew it in August 2026.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding reception turns star-studded

The wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran took place at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on November 21, 2026. The celebration followed Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11, 2026, which was attended by close family members and friends. Several prominent personalities from the entertainment, cricket and political worlds attended the Chennai celebration.

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Apart from Vijay and Sangeetha, the guest list included Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Revanth Reddy, Mahesh Babu, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and several other well-known faces. One of the highlights of the evening was a photograph featuring Vijay, Rajinikanth and MK Stalin together. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were also seen sharing a warm moment at the celebration.

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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran kept their relationship largely private before their wedding. Kavya is the co-owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry.