CM Vijay’s reunion with Rajinikanth and MK Stalin at Anirudh-Kavya’s reception grabs attention- See pics

Several familiar faces from the Tamil film industry and political circles came together to celebrate the couple's wedding. Pictures from the gathering have drawn attention online.

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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran host grand Chennai reception (PC: Twitter)

Chennai witnessed a special gathering of celebrities and prominent personalities as music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran hosted their wedding reception on November 21. The occasion brought together several familiar faces from the worlds of cinema, sports and politics. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was among the guests and his appearance quickly became a talking point. While the newlyweds were at the centre of the celebrations a photograph featuring Vijay with Thalaivar Rajinikanth and former Chief Minister MK Stalin also caught everyone’s attention.

CM Vijay greets Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran at their reception

Vijay attended the grand reception and congratulated Anirudh and Kavya on their wedding. Pictures shared by Sun News on X showed the Chief Minister presenting the couple with a bouquet of flowers and extending his wishes. For the occasion Vijay chose a blue bandhgala that gave him a traditional and elegant appearance. The newlyweds also looked stylish as they welcomed guests at the Chennai celebration.

See viral picture from Anirudh-Kavya Maran’s wedding reception here

#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் – அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் விஜய் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @CMOTamilnadu https://t.co/LiHyytq8Xt — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

Rajinikanth and MK Stalin pose with CM Vijay

One of the most discussed moments from the evening was a photograph featuring Vijay alongside Rajinikanth and MK Stalin. The Chief Minister was seen greeting both personalities with a smile before posing for the picture.

The photograph attracted attention because it brought together three prominent figures from Tamil Nadu’s political and entertainment circles. Earlier, rumours had circulated about Rajinikanth’s reaction to Vijay’s electoral victory. The superstar had addressed the speculation during a press conference in Chennai and clarified his friendship with former Chief Minister MK Stalin. The reception appearance offered another public moment featuring the three personalities together.

#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் – அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில்.. #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/QQ09dDmY12 — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

Kamal Haasan attends Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding reception

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan was also among the notable guests at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s grand wedding reception in Chennai. He posed with the newlyweds and congratulated them on their special occasion. The actor stood out with his elegant traditional appearance, which he paired with classy round-shaped sunglasses. His stylish eyewear added a modern touch to his overall look and caught the attention of fans.

காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் – அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் நடிகர், மநீம தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/UPeVN4hEr3 — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

Anirudh and Kavya’s reception outfits steal the spotlight

The newlyweds opted for a red-and-black colour combination for their Chennai reception. Kavya looked elegant in a scarlet-red two-piece outfit featuring a high-neck, full-sleeved top and a matching skirt. The ensemble featured floral embroidery and intricate embellishments. She completed the look with soft waves and subtle makeup.

Anirudh complemented her appearance in a black and deep burgundy bandhgala jacket decorated with elaborate floral embroidery. He paired it with black trousers for a classic traditional look.

காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் – அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு புகைப்படம் ❤️❤️❤️ #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/GYRtXX3GWK — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

Which celebrities attended Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding reception?

Apart from Vijay and Rajinikanth, the reception welcomed several well-known personalities. Actors Mahesh Babu, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were among those spotted at the celebration. Filmmaker Atlee Kumar attended with his wife Priya. The cricket fraternity also had a presence at the event, with former Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Daniel Vettori joining the celebrations.