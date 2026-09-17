Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Anant Nag praises PM Narendra Modi: ‘He removed nepotism’

Anant Nag, who has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the reason behind his victory.

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Anant Nag (PC-YouTube)

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has spoken about receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as changes in the film awards selection process. The actor said the system earlier had elements of nepotism and favouritism, but claimed that Modi opened up the process by inviting people to recommend names.

The government announced Anant Nag as the recipient of the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award on September 16. The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema and a career spanning more than five decades. He will receive the award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

Anant Nag credits PM Modi for changing award process

Speaking to PTI after the announcement, Anant Nag said he had not expected to receive the country’s top cinema honour. He also spoke about the award selection process and credited Modi for bringing public participation into it. “It was a very special category, you know; it was given nepotism and favouritism, and everything was there in this award-giving, as well. But Modi changed it. Modi was the only person who asked people to please recommend the name they had in their mind. That was the first time he brought it out into the public.”

‘I didn’t anticipate that I would be given this Phalke Award’

The 79-year-old actor said the honour came as a surprise and that he was still processing the news. He said he would dedicate the award to the people of Karnataka and thanked the Prime Minister and the country. “Well, I didn’t anticipate that I would be given this Phalke Award, as such. So, I’m trying to come to terms with it. I would dedicate it to the people of Karnataka, and then thank Mr Modi, our dear Prime Minister, for this, because he tweeted it and announced this particular award. So I’m grateful to him, and grateful to this country which has provided me this opportunity,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately congratulated Anant Nag, praising his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema.

Anant Nag may attend award ceremony in Gujarat

Anant Nag has completed five decades in the film industry. He has not yet confirmed whether he will attend the ceremony, as he is reluctant to travel. However, he said he would make the trip if he is asked to attend. “If I’m asked to, then I cannot say no. When they’ve conferred such a big award on me, then I should go to it and take it,” he said.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented during the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026.

Anant Nag’s five-decade career

Anant Nag is one of the best-known names in Kannada cinema and has also worked extensively in Hindi and other languages. He began his acting career on stage before making his film debut with the 1973 Kannada film Sankalpa. He later became associated with India’s parallel cinema movement and worked in films including Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Kalyug and Gehrayee.

He also appeared in the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, which was directed by his filmmaker brother Shankar Nag.