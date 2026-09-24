Dhanush avoids clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Suriya’s Scene by postponing OM, fans hail his move, ‘Mass respect Anna’

Dhanush has decided to shift the release of his upcoming film as the festive window brings multiple major big Tamil releases to theatres.

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Dhanush postpones OM to avoid Rajinikanth and Suriya clash (PC: IMDb)

Tamil superstar Dhanush has made a decision that has caught the attention of Tamil cinema fans, especially those who admire his long-standing admiration for Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Suriya. His upcoming film OM: Chapter One – Udhiram: The Blood Wood, will no longer arrive on its earlier October date. The announcement has sparked plenty of discussion online, but this time the focus is less on a release delay and more on the reason behind it. Fans have praised Dhanush for making room for two major stars during a packed festive season. Many social media users have described the move as a sign of respect and have highlighted his fanboy connection with Rajinikanth and Suriya.

Dhanush postpones OM to avoid Jailer 2 clash

OM was earlier scheduled to release on October 16, just a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 reaches theatres on October 15. Rather than entering into a direct clash with the superstar’s film, Dhanush confirmed that OM will now arrive at a later date.

Explaining the decision, Dhanush said that changing a release date is not easy but his respect for Rajinikanth played an important role.

“In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years has his film arriving on October 15th, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date,” Dhanush said.

OM also stays away from Suriya’s Scene

Dhanush also made it clear that OM will not shift into the Diwali weekend. Suriya’s upcoming film Scene has already locked November 6 for its theatrical release, making the festive period another crowded window for Tamil cinema.

Scene is directed by Romancham and Aavesham fame director Jithu Madhavan and is among the major Tamil films lined up for the Diwali season. By keeping OM away from both release windows, Dhanush has avoided competing directly with two films featuring stars he has publicly admired.

See Dhanush’s post here

Fans call Dhanush’s move a sign of respect

Dhanush’s decision has received a warm response from sections of social media. Fans have particularly focused on his admiration for Rajinikanth and his affection for Suriya. One fan wrote, “This man Dhanush deserves a huge block buster OM sure shot”, while another said, “Mass respect Anna for this amazing move.”

Another post highlighted his bond with Suriya, saying, “Your love for ‘The One’ @Suriya_offl na never faded. Thank you very much D for the love & respect you show towards him! As a token of love, on behalf of Anbaana fans, I’ll do give away for #OM whenever released!” Other reactions included, “Once a fanboy always a fanboy!” and “In the era of backstabbing, RK fans must be happy with the statement from Dhanush.”

Check out Twitter users reactions on Dhanush avoiding clash with Rajinikanth and Suriya here

Your love for ‘The One’ @Suriya_offl na never faded. Thank you very much D for the love & respect you show towards him! As a token of love, on behalf of Anbaana fans, I’ll do give away for #OM whenever released! — A N B A A N A • F A N (@Monish_SuriyaFC) September 23, 2026

This man Dhanush deserves a huge block buster OM sure shot pic.twitter.com/Fe2TVxACQI — Ecatcher1.0 (@0Ecatcher1) September 23, 2026

D love towards Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/bt1uSmR8kf — Hello (@RockinggRAJINI) September 23, 2026

Respect @dhanushkraja anna ❤️#OM is our movie too. Suriya anna fans will always support with love and respect. #Scene #Suriya48 — sᴜʀɪʏᴀ ʀᴀsɪɢᴀɴ (@SRasigan123) September 23, 2026

Anna for this immense love and respect #OM will win big ❤️ We all celebrate together pic.twitter.com/hbEjrr2Jk4 — Ryuga (@19civ027) September 23, 2026

In the era of backstabbing, RK fans must be happy with the statement from Dhanush — SuryaFan (@Suryagirl27) September 23, 2026

What is OM about?

OM features Dhanush in the lead and has a large ensemble cast including Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The project was heading towards a major October release before Dhanush confirmed the postponement. While fans will now have to wait longer for OM, his decision has turned the release update into a talking point among Tamil cinema audiences.