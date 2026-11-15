Dhanush recalls finding Mammootty rude during Kammath And Kammath, ‘I realised…’ – Watch

Dhanush has shared an interesting story about his first impression of Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The actor revealed that their brief interaction during Kammath and Kammath made him think the veteran star was rude.

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Dhanush and Mammootty (PC: YouTube)

First impressions are not always the right ones, and Dhanush’s experience with Malayalam superstar Mammootty is an interesting example. The two actors had previously shared screen space in the 2013 Malayalam film Kammath and Kammath, but their interaction was limited. More than a decade later, they reunited for their upcoming film, OM: Chapter One. During a recent promotional event, Dhanush opened up about his initial impression of Mammootty and revealed why he once found the veteran actor rude. He also shared how a few days of working together changed his opinion and helped him discover a completely different side of the Malayalam superstar.

Why did Dhanush find Mammootty rude during Kammath and Kammath?

Speaking at a promotional event for OM: Chapter One, Dhanush recalled his first collaboration with Mammootty in Kammath and Kammath. The 2013 Malayalam comedy also featured Dileep and marked Dhanush’s Malayalam film debut. However, his appearance was limited to a cameo. The actor revealed that he had only worked with Mammootty for around two days during the film’s shoot. Since their interaction was quite limited, he did not get enough time to understand the veteran actor’s personality.

Dhanush admitted that he initially found Mammootty rude because of the way he interacted with people. However, he also clarified that he did not get another opportunity to work with the actor after their first film.

#Dhanush imitating #Mammootty.. https://t.co/XyBfLFHKBN — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 14, 2026

Dhanush described the Malayalam superstar with a humorous remark: “Mammootty sir means ‘Thug Life’ and ‘Thug Life’ means Mammootty sir.” Dhanush recalled asking Mammootty, “How are you, sir?” To this, the veteran actor responded, “How do you think I am?” When Dhanush replied that he looked good, Mammootty said, “In that case, I am good only.”

Recalling the experience, Dhanush said that he had no idea about Mammootty’s actual personality at the time. Their brief association did not give him enough opportunity to understand the actor beyond their professional commitments.

Dhanush said while talking about their earlier collaboration, “I didn’t get an opprtunity to work with him after that. I met him for this film after that. Three days after meeting him, I realised that he is such a sweet, humble, grounded and giving person. His sense of humour is unbelievable.”

Dhanush and Mammootty reunite for OM: Chapter One

Dhanush and Mammootty are preparing for the release of OM: Chapter One – Udhiram – The Blood Wood. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the upcoming action thriller also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah. The trailer introduces an intense story involving a police operation, an organised criminal network, and the illegal red sandalwood trade in the Seshachalam forests.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026.