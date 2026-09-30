Dharman: Rajinikanth’s humble gesture wins fans’ hearts as he arrives at the film set in auto-rickshaw- Watch

Rajinikanth is currently filming his upcoming project Dharman in Mysuru. His latest appearance has sparked excitement among fans after clips from the set surfaced on social media.

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Rajinikanth’s humble gesture wins fans’ hearts (PC: Twitter)

Thalaivar Rajinikanth has once again given his fans a reason to celebrate, this time with a simple gesture during the shoot of his upcoming film. The superstar is currently in Mysuru, where filming for Dharman is underway. While fans gathered near the shooting location hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor, his arrival turned into an unexpected moment. Instead of arriving in a luxury car, Rajinikanth travelled to the set in an auto-rickshaw. Videos of the actor greeting his admirers soon began circulating online, drawing attention to his warm interaction with the crowd.

Rajinikanth arrives at Dharman set in auto-rickshaw

Videos shared on social media on Tuesday evening showed Rajinikanth arriving at the Dharman shooting location in Mysuru in an auto-rickshaw. Fans waiting outside the set cheered as the vehicle approached. The actor’s security team accompanied the auto, while Rajinikanth waved at the crowd after stepping out.

In another clip, security personnel could be seen trying to close a gate to manage the crowd. However, as fans continued cheering, Rajinikanth stepped out again to greet them. Dressed in a maroon shirt and veshti, he acknowledged the people waiting outside and even made his popular gesture from the 2002 film Baba. Children accompanied by their parents were also seen among the fans. The videos have attracted attention online, with many fans appreciating the actor’s interaction with them.

See viral videos of Rajinikanth here

Rajinikanth at the ‘Dharman’ shooting spot in Mysore today!

What Rajini did upon seeing his fans!#Rajinikanth @rajinikanth #dharman pic.twitter.com/BoXqMrlKwf — TODAY CINEMA (@_todaycinema) September 30, 2026

Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela rumoured to be part of Dharman

While Rajinikanth’s arrival has become a talking point, speculation about the film’s cast has also gathered pace. The officially announced cast includes Rajinikanth, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. However, videos and photographs from the Mysuru shoot have fuelled rumours that Telugu actors Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela could also be part of the project.

What is Dharman about?

Dharman is produced by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ashwath Marimuthu is directing the film, which was earlier announced under the title Dharmanand. The project marks a collaboration between the two veteran stars, with Kamal backing Rajinikanth’s next film.

Rajinikanth’s most-awaited Jailer 2

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for massive release of Jailer 2, scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel continues the story of retired officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. The film features returning actors Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu along with new additions S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. Mohanlal, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also expected to make major cameo appearances.

Adding to the excitement around the multi-starrer, reports have suggested that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan could be part of the film in a pivotal guest appearance, with speculation that he may replace Shah Rukh Khan in a high-profile cameo. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is also reportedly said to have made an exception to his no-cameo rule to feature in the film out of respect for Rajinikanth.