Dorothy controversy: Keerthy Suresh, Karthik Subbaraj’s film faces Malaysia release hurdle amid LGBTQ+ content

Karthik Subbaraj's latest directorial venture stars Keerthy Suresh alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. The film's release has drawn attention amid discussions about its LGBTQ+ themes.

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Karthik Subbaraj’s film reportedly denied Malaysia release (PC: Twitter)

Not every film sparks the same conversation after reaching theatres, and Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy has quickly become one of the more discussed Tamil releases of the week. The Keerthy Suresh-starrer arrived in Indian cinemas on September 25 after making its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. While the film received attention for its story and performances, its LGBTQ+ themes have led to sharply divided reactions online. Now, the controversy has taken an international turn, with reports claiming that the film has been denied a theatrical release in Malaysia over content linked to same-sex attraction.

Has Dorothy been banned in Malaysia?

According to reports by The Hindu Tamil, Dorothy has reportedly been denied a theatrical release in Malaysia. LGBTQ+-related content, including the depiction of same-sex attraction, has been cited among the reasons behind the reported decision. However, an official Malaysian censorship order confirming that the film has been formally banned has not surfaced in the reports available so far.

This means the Malaysia development should currently be described as a reported release denial rather than a formally confirmed ban. The absence of an official order leaves some uncertainty around the exact status of the film’s release in the country.

Why is Dorothy facing controversy?

The film’s LGBTQ+ themes have become a major talking point since its Indian theatrical release. Reactions have been divided, with some viewers criticising the subject matter while others have defended the film’s approach to love and relationships.

The discussion has also extended to social media where some users have called for restrictions on the film while others have argued that its themes are an important part of its story. The contrasting reactions have made the film one of the more debated Tamil releases following its September 25 release.

What is Dorothy about?

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is set in rural Tamil Nadu during the early 1990s. The story revolves around childhood friends Karthi and Subbu whose lives change after Dorothy enters their world. Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. The film marks Subbaraj’s 10th feature as a director and features music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Dorothy received praise at Toronto premiere

Before its Indian theatrical release, Dorothy had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. The film reportedly received a strong response at the festival, including a standing ovation.

Following its India release, some critics have praised the film for attempting to explore love, social expectations and gender-related themes through a mainstream Tamil film. The performances of Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth have also drawn attention.