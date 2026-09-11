Epic Twitter review: Anand Deverakonda-Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s film gets mixed response, netizens praise performances

Epic Twitter Review: Aditya Hasan’s film starring Anand Deverakonda-Vaishnavi Chaitanya, gets mixed reactions. Netizens debate its writing, emotions and climax.

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Epic Twitter Review (PC- Twitter)

Epic Twitter Review: Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s much-awaited Telugu film Epic has opened in theatres to mixed reactions from audiences. Directed by Aditya Hasan, the film has divided viewers on X, with some praising its realistic treatment, performances, visuals, music and emotional moments, while others found the story predictable and stretched. The film was initially scheduled to clash with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali. However, Vijay later pushed the release of his film to avoid a clash with his younger brother’s movie.

Epic follows a relationship-driven story and explores emotions, conflicts and the choices made by its central characters. Early viewers appear particularly divided over the film’s writing, second half and climax. One viewer who watched the first show wrote, “EPIC – First Semester is a disappointing mixed bag. A few portions are youthful, entertaining and poetic, but much of the film feels silly, dragged out and unconvincing, especially in the middle.”

Another user gave the film a positive review and praised the performances and emotional depth. They wrote, “#EpicReview #EpicMovieReview Rating – 3.25/5 #Epic Is A Well Crafted MultiLayered Matured Love Story With Strong Emotions . Director #AdityaHaasan Handles The Fragile Elements Involved In A Relationship With Utmost Care & Clarity . @ananddevarkonda #AnandDeveraKonda Makes A Strong Statement With His Terrific Performance By Playing Innocent #Aditya. With So Much Intensity. @iamvaishnavi04 Carried Herself With Much Ease & Pulled Off A Great Character #Kadali Which Has So Much Depth Resembling The Mighty Ocean #KalyanShankar Played An Anchor Role. Congratulations @SitharaEnts For GenZ Blockbuster. #Aditya & #Kadali – Will Surely Leave A Lasting Impact. In This UnFinished Story !! #Epic – First Semester”.

However, not all viewers were impressed with the film. A third user praised Anand and Vaishnavi’s performances but criticised the writing and emotional payoff. The user said, “Anand and Vaishnavi fit in their roles. The music is good at times. But performances and music could not rescue #Epic which comes with such a thin plot, confused characterization and almost no satisfying emotional payoff.”

There were also viewers who enjoyed the film despite its flaws. One positive review read, “Watched #EpicFirstSemester in theatres and honestly, I enjoyed it! The youthful vibe, emotions and performances work well. Anand Deverakonda & Vaishnavi Chaitanya are good together. Not perfect, but definitely a good theatrical watch!”

Anand Deverakonda Gets Emotional At Epic Event

Ahead of the release, Anand Deverakonda got emotional while recalling the experience of leaving home to pursue a master’s degree in the United States. In Epic, Anand plays a student who travels to the UK for higher studies. The character is said to be inspired by director Aditya Hasan’s experiences.

Speaking at the pre-release event, Anand said, “A culmination of several factors made me emotional,” before adding, “I enjoyed making this film and I will miss this team. Epic is Sithara Entertainments’ fifth release this year. We initially considered a February release but rescheduled it to accommodate other films. It has been a long wait.”

Anand also became emotional on seeing his elder brother Vijay Deverakonda at the event. With the film now in theatres, the contrasting reactions on X suggest that Epic could become a talking point among audiences, especially over its emotional portions, second half and climax.

#EPIC Review: A relationship drama with good intentions, but mixed execution.#AnandDeverakonda and #VaishnaviChaitanya deliver sincere, authentic performances, but predictable writing, an inconsistent conflict and a stretched second half hold the film back. The pre-interval… — Sandeep Athreya (@SandeepAatreya) September 11, 2026

2 songs vini excite ayi vellanu…Nachaledu / baledu bossu @vamsi84 Hero: nenu India vachesthuna Nanna,director avudham anukuntuna Someone in Audience: Ilanti cinema mathram theyaku First phone call scene of Sivaji was but rest didn’t work! @SitharaEnts #epic #epicreview — At the movies! (@Dearestdiary99) September 10, 2026

#EpicReview #EpicMovieReview Rating – 3.25/5 #Epic Is A Well Crafted MultiLayered Matured Love Story With Strong Emotions . Director #AdityaHaasan Handles The Fragile Elements Involved In A Relationship With Utmost Care & Clarity . @ananddevarkonda #AnandDeveraKonda Makes A… pic.twitter.com/jqnaF19lKp — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 10, 2026

#EpicReview EPIC – First Semester is a disappointing mixed bag. A few portions are youthful, entertaining and poetic, but much of the film feels silly, dragged out and unconvincing, especially in the middle. ⤵️ — greatandhra (@greatandhranews) September 11, 2026

Epic also gets a few positive reviews