Fact check: Did Anirudh Ravichander propose to Kavya Maran in Greece with diamond ring?

A video allegedly showing Anirudh Ravichander proposing to Kavya Maran with a diamond ring in Greece has gone viral. However, the clip is not what it appears to be. Here's what we found.

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Viral video allegedly shows Anirudh proposing to Kavya Maran in Greece (PC: Instagram)

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have been making headlines amid reports of their wedding celebrations in Greece. While fans are curious about the couple’s reported special occasion, a new video circulating on social media has added to the excitement. The clip appears to show the music composer sharing a romantic moment with Kavya before presenting her with a sparkling diamond ring. It has quickly caught the attention of fans, with many wondering whether this was how Anirudh proposed to her. But before believing the viral footage, there is an important detail that viewers should know. Here’s the truth behind the viral video.

Anirudh Ravichander’s proposal video with Kavya Maran goes viral

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have grabbed attention on social media after a video allegedly showing Anirudh proposing to Kavya went viral. The viral video on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a man resembling Anirudh and a woman who appears to be Kavya walking hand-in-hand against a beautiful Greek backdrop. The man then twirls her around, holds her face and brings out a sparkling diamond ring. He is seen slipping the ring onto her finger, making the moment look like a romantic proposal.

Ani literally composed his own love story ❤️ #AnirudhKavyaWedding

#Anirudh https://t.co/4ksGcy2gd2 — Anirudh FC (@AnirudhfansTN) November 10, 2026

However, the clip is AI-generated and not an actual video of Anirudh proposing to Kavya. The video included a clarification stating, “AI generated video guys.” The clip was shared with the caption, “Ani literally composed his own love story”, which further added to the excitement among fans. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has shared any proposal video or confirmed that such a moment took place in Greece.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Greece wedding

The viral proposal video surfaced amid reports that Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are getting married in Greece on November 10 and 11, 2026. According to an earlier NDTV report, the celebrations were planned as an intimate two-day affair with close family members and selected friends. The Maran family was reportedly handling the arrangements, including travel and accommodation for guests.

Thalaivar #Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth @rajinikanth #BinaryPost https://t.co/KRrx1RUNk9 — Binary Post (@BinaryPost001) November 9, 2026

Reports have also suggested that several prominent personalities travelled to Greece for the celebrations. Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the names mentioned in reports.

A Chennai reception is also reportedly scheduled for November 21, 2026. The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office had earlier confirmed the reception date while sharing details about the invitation extended by Kavya’s parents.