Fauzi controversy: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew slams Prabhas’ film teaser, demands withdrawal

Chandra Bose said filmmakers are free to make films about India’s freedom struggle and its revolutionaries, but they must handle real historical figures responsibly. He added that distorting facts and mixing fiction with the lives of national icons and freedom fighters is a crime.

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Prabhas in Fauzi

Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi has landed in controversy after its teaser sparked objections over the portrayal of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has criticised the makers for mixing fiction with historical events and urged them to withdraw the teaser. He said filmmakers should not distort historical facts while depicting national icons. In a post on X, Chandra Bose wrote, “Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.”

Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser , put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this. — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) October 26, 2026



Speaking to IANS, Chandra Bose said filmmakers have the freedom to make films about India’s freedom struggle and its revolutionaries. However, he stressed that they should be careful when presenting real historical figures on screen. “Distortion of facts and treading on fiction, dealing with national icons, freedom fighters, and personalities, I think is a crime,” he said.

What Is the Controversy Around Fauzi’s Teaser?

The controversy centres on a sequence in the teaser that shows Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II in 1942. While the meeting itself is historically documented, the dialogue and the way the scene is presented have drawn criticism.

In the sequence, Bose speaks about his principles inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and his ability to anger the British. Some viewers on social media have questioned whether the scene uses a real historical figure to strengthen the image of Prabhas’ fictional character.

The two-minute-and-31-second teaser was released on Prabhas’ 47th birthday. It introduces the actor as a rebel soldier fighting British rule. His character appears to be based in Kolkata and has been on the British authorities’ radar since 1932. Described as ‘India’s biggest rebel soldier’, he is shown as a wanted man determined to overthrow colonial rule.

The teaser ends with Prabhas delivering a fiery dialogue: “Abey oo firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar.” The line underlines the rebellious nature of his character.

Chandra Bose’s objection is focused on the dialogue and presentation of Netaji in the teaser, rather than the historical meeting itself. The debate has raised questions about how filmmakers should balance creative freedom with historical accuracy, especially when real freedom fighters are shown alongside fictional characters.

What Is Fauzi About?

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period action drama set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. Prabhas plays a rebel soldier, while Imanvi Esmail, Subodh Bhave, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher are part of the supporting cast.

The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting it. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the project.

The teaser has introduced the film’s patriotic themes and action-packed setting, but the controversy surrounding Netaji’s portrayal has shifted attention to its historical representation. The makers have yet to respond to Chandra Bose’s demand to withdraw the teaser and release a revised version.

Fauzi is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2027.