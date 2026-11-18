Gondhal director opens up about Oscars race, says his film isn’t competing with Ramayana, ‘We are contesting…’

The filmmaker shares his perspective on India's representation at the Academy Awards and explains what makes his Marathi film stand out.

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India's Oscars entry Gondhal isn't competing with Ramayana (PC: IMDb)

India’s Oscar campaign has brought two very different films into focus this year. While Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has attracted attention for its scale and visual ambition, Marathi film Gondhal is taking a different route at the Academy Awards. Director Santosh Davakhar believes the two projects should not be compared as they represent different sides of Indian cinema. In a recent interaction with Variety India, he spoke about the film’s Oscar journey, its creative approach and why he chose to work within the limits of an independent production.

Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar on Ramayana’s Oscar campaign

Santosh Davakhar clarified that Gondhal is not competing against Ramayana at the Oscars. He explained that the two films have been submitted in different categories and have separate objectives. While Gondhal is India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category, the makers of Ramayana have independently submitted the film for consideration in the VFX category.

Speaking about the two projects, Santosh said, “Ramayana is an Indian mythological story and a source of pride for the country. We have grown up watching Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on DD1. Gondhal is a completely different story. We are contesting in the International Feature Film category, while Ramayana is competing in other categories. Both films represent different aspects of India.”

Santosh Davakhar believes Indian films can create opportunities globally

The director also spoke about how the international success of one Indian film can benefit the country’s film industry as a whole. He referred to Aamir Khan’s Dangal and its impressive performance in China as an example. According to Santosh, the film helped introduce Indian cinema to a wider audience and created opportunities for other Indian projects to reach international markets.

Gondhal director on making a film with a limited budget

Santosh also discussed the challenges of making Gondhal as an independent filmmaker. Since he was involved in both directing and producing the film, he had to consider the financial limitations while making creative decisions.

Explaining why he prioritised storytelling over large-scale visuals, he said, “Before being a director, I also have to think like a producer, and I am a producer myself. I don’t have a studio like the one backing Ramayana. I have my limitations. So, I believe in focusing on the story and screenplay rather than grand visuals. Whatever budget you have, you should make the best film possible with it.”

What is Gondhal about?

Gondhal is a Marathi film inspired by Maharashtra’s traditional Gondhal folk ritual. The story unfolds over a single night in rural Maharashtra and explores a setting rooted in local culture and traditions. The film features Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale in important roles.

Ramayana’s Oscar campaign and box office performance

Meanwhile, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a two-part mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana while Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman. The first instalment released in theatres on November 5, 2026, and the makers have independently submitted it for Oscar consideration in the VFX category.

As per Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 1,483.10 crore in worldwide gross earnings in its first 13 days. Its India net collection stands at Rs 820.95 crore during the same period.