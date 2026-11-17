Grammy Awards 2027: Devan Ekambaram, Susha create history as Varuvaaiy becomes first Tamil song to earn Grammy nomination

Devan Ekambaram and Susha have created history with Varuvaaiy, which has become the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge misses out.

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Varuvaaiy becomes first Tamil song to earn Grammy nomination (PC: Instagram)

The Grammy Awards are once again bringing Indian music into the global spotlight, and this time, a Tamil song has given music lovers a reason to celebrate. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards nominations have brought some exciting developments for Indian artists, with a special recognition that makes this year’s announcement particularly memorable. While several popular names and international hits are competing across categories, a song rooted in Tamil poetry has managed to secure a place among the nominees. Its recognition is also significant for the artists behind it, who have received their first Grammy nominations. Here’s everything to know about this historic achievement by Varuvaaiy.

Varuvaaiy becomes India’s first Tamil song to earn a Grammy nod

Devan Ekambaram and vocalist Susha (Subhiksha Rangarajan) have created history as their song Varuvaaiy has become the first Tamil-language song to receive a Grammy nomination. The track has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards, making it India’s only nomination in this category and the country’s sole nomination for a song this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devan Ekambaram (@devanekambarammusic)

The song is a contemporary musical interpretation of a devotional poem written by renowned Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the composition brings together traditional Indian musical elements and contemporary sounds.

Devan Ekambaram shared his happiness on social media after the announcement and called the recognition a special moment in his musical journey. He also highlighted that the nomination was particularly meaningful because it was the first time a Tamil song had received this recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devan Ekambaram (@devanekambarammusic)

Varuvaaiy will compete against Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya Ramos, and Alex E Chávez, Bando [Orchestral] by Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, Porcelana by ROSALÍA and Dougie F, and Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy.

Dhurandhar misses out on Grammy Awards 2027 nominations

While Varuvaaiy has given Indian music a historic moment, the soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has failed to secure a nomination at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, had generated considerable attention around its music and international awards campaign.

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev’s work on the film was among the Indian music entries attracting attention ahead of the announcement. However, the soundtrack did not make it to the final list of nominees.

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With Varuvaaiy securing a place in the Best Global Music Performance category, Devan Ekambaram and Susha have emerged as the Indian artists representing the country in the song categories this year.

When and where to watch Grammy Awards 2027?

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu in the US.

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The main event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm ET on February 7, 2027, which translates to 5:30 am IST on February 8, 2027, for viewers watching in India.