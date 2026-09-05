I’m Game box office collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan and Nahas Hidhayath’s fantasy thriller slips after opening, earns Rs…

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest fantasy thriller has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in India within two days despite recording a decline in earnings on its second day.

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Dulquer Salmaan's fantasy thriller slows down after strong start (PC: IMDb)

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release, I’m Game, is holding its ground at the box office even after witnessing a dip on its second day. The fantasy thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath saw a bigger number of shows on Friday and continued to draw audiences across its Malayalam release. While the film’s Day 2 business was lower than its opening-day earnings, the drop has not stopped it from crossing the Rs 10 crore mark in India. With the weekend now underway, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will look to turn the growing audience interest into stronger collections over the next two days.

I’m Game crosses Rs 10 crore in two days

According to Sacnilk, I’m Game collected Rs 4.90 crore nett in India on Day 2. The film had opened with Rs 5.40 crore nett on Thursday which means its second-day collection saw a 9.3 per cent decline. After two days its total India nett collection stands at Rs 10.30 crore. The film recorded its Day 2 business through 3,145 shows across the country. Its India gross collection has also moved ahead as the movie continues its theatrical run.

Malayalam version leads the box office

The Malayalam version remains the strongest performer for I’m Game. It collected Rs 3.15 crore nett from 1,506 shows and registered 51 per cent occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 80 lakh from 669 shows with 29 per cent occupancy while the Tamil version earned Rs 87 lakh from 752 shows at 22 per cent occupancy. The Hindi version contributed Rs 8 lakh from 218 shows with 17 per cent occupancy.

The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 43.85 per cent on Day 2. Morning shows stood at 23.50 per cent before rising to 43.08 per cent in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 44.58 per cent occupancy while night shows performed the best at 61.42 per cent.

Dulquer Salmaan’s fantasy thriller expands beyond Kerala

I’m Game has been released in multiple languages as the makers look to take the fantasy thriller to a wider audience. The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. Dulquer Salmaan has backed the project alongside Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films.

The cast includes Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. The story follows a gambler whose life changes after a major incident and takes him into an unexpected situation.

Weekend holds the key for I’m Game’s momentum

The film was initially planned for an August release during the Onam period but its theatrical arrival was later moved to September 3. The change in release date gave the makers a different window to bring the fantasy thriller to audiences. Despite the shift the film has managed to make a steady start at the box office.

With its two-day India nett collection standing at Rs 10.30 crore the focus now shifts to the weekend. A strong Saturday and Sunday could help I’m Game build momentum while a further drop may make it harder for the film to sustain its theatrical run in the coming days.