I’m Game Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan’s action thriller wins hearts; netizens praise film’s surprise element – Check reactions

I'm Game Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game has finally arrived at the theatres, and fans have already taken to X to share their first reactions. Here's what viewers are saying about the much-awaited Malayalam thriller.

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Dulquer Salmaan’s I'm Game review (PC: Instagram)

The wait is finally over for Dulquer Salmaan fans. I’m Game is released in theatres today, September 3, 2026, and the first reactions from viewers have started appearing on social media. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film has been one of the much-awaited Malayalam releases of the year 2026, especially with Dulquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam cinema in a lead role. The actor has also been careful about revealing too much about the story. Ahead of the release, he confirmed that the trailer deliberately kept an important fantasy element under wraps. Now that the first shows are over, audiences have started sharing their thoughts, and the early response appears largely positive.

I’m Game Twitter reactions

Soon after the first shows, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their initial reactions to I’m Game. Several early responses have praised the film’s fantasy elements, action sequence, and background score. Apart from the storyline, netizens have also praised the performances of Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese, and Kayadu Lohar.

The surprise factor, which is the fantasy element in the film is something which auidence is praising a lot. Since the makers had kept an important part of the film’s concept away from the trailer, some viewers appear to have enjoyed discovering it while watching the movie. The background score by Jakes Bejoy has also emerged as one of the talking points among early viewers. Social media reactions are still coming in, but so far, the reviews are positive.

One X user shared, “Everything is top-tier !!”, another said, “Entertaining theatrical experience. Second Half is the key”, another user wrote, “An unexpected fantasy element makes it way more intriguing — something the trailer never revealed”, another said, “There’s a surprise element in the film that wasn’t shown in the trailer, and it turns out to be the movie’s major twist.”, another X user wrote, “Fast pace, lots of style and good music. The gambling and action combo actually works.”

Check reactions for Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game:

#imgame 4/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ This was just fun to watch. Fast pace, lots of style and good music. The gambling and action combo actually works. Didn’t feel bored for a second. Dulquer as Dan John is so cool. And Antony, Mysskin, Samyuktha all do good jobs too. pic.twitter.com/4YRRnrl4w9 — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) September 3, 2026

#ImGame തൂകി A PEAK FAN BOY പണ്ണൽ DQ’s Screen Presence, Production Quality, Fight Sequences & BGM — EVERYTHING IS TOP-TIER! Absolute Big-Screen Material! pic.twitter.com/emXNlPEFjX — Anas Appu (@AnasAppu2) September 3, 2026

I’m Game Fresh concept + engaging first half with some moments! Dulquer shines, backed by top-notch visuals, making & BGM. Second half feels stretched, but overall an entertaining ride! ❤️‍ Verdict: Must Watch Movie!

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐/5#ImGame #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/zI2rXtGHnb — Saketh S (@sakethx0) September 3, 2026

I’M GAME — FIRST HALF A FUN RIDE!#ImGame is an overall entertaining watch with some really enjoyable moments. The VFX work stands out, while Jakes Bejoy’s music adds great energy throughout.@dulQuer delivers a super performance, and especially that bar fight sequence &… https://t.co/ckTghFBlvZ pic.twitter.com/Lgbn3gxkV9 — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) September 3, 2026

#ImGame Fisrst half – Superb – Excellent initial 30 mins which has been setup very well. Then comes the main plot and fantasy element which takes 15-20 mins to setup the phase. Then picks up again very well

– Superb making and visuals, which was so stylish

– Jakes BGM… pic.twitter.com/7xmgFeHxsQ — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 3, 2026

#ImGame Super Thrilling First Half Out & Out #DulquerSalmaan Show All the way A smartly crafted screenplay with a gripping narrative that keeps the momentum going. Every element comes together beautifully, and that BGM is simply Waiting Second Half — Vishnu Sugathan (@vichu369) September 3, 2026

#ImGame First Half Not a regular commercial ride!

An unexpected fantasy element makes it way more intriguing — something the trailer never revealed! ⚡#DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/SrjrinEV5n — CinemaXverse (@CinemaXverse) September 3, 2026

#ImGame Interesting 1st half #DulquerSalmaan One Man(Hand) Show

Nailed it with Performances #JakesBejoy BGM & Songs

There’s a surprise element in the film that wasn’t shown in the trailer, and it turns out to be the movie’s major twist. #NahasHidhayath https://t.co/Lk8WH3u94c pic.twitter.com/7mV5BwX4uV — Auro (@aurosk_07) September 3, 2026

#ImGame Interesting 1st half #DulquerSalmaan One Man(Hand) Show

Nailed it with Performances #JakesBejoy BGM & Songs

There’s a surprise element in the film that wasn’t shown in the trailer, and it turns out to be the movie’s major twist. #NahasHidhayath https://t.co/Lk8WH3u94c pic.twitter.com/7mV5BwX4uV — Auro (@aurosk_07) September 3, 2026

#ImGame My fan hand is forcing a 5, but controlling it to a ✅✅✅✅☑️/5

it’s super duper blockbuster @dulQuer sir take all the awards ♥️✅

Wonderful music and @DirectorMysskin sir woww Well done @11Lohar @samyukthavv @NAHASKh1 ♥️✅ Did @Dir_Lokesh sir, irumbu kai… — Ashok Surya (@AshokSuryaOff03) September 3, 2026

#ImGame from Nahas Hidhayath starring Dulquer Salman is NOT what you think it is from the trailer, promos and songs. There’s a very clever hidden fantasy element/plot in this movie, wrapped inside a story of match betting. Trying not to spoil the plot, so I’ll stick to my… pic.twitter.com/K47xj6Hm7M — Shyam Krishnan (@ShyamkrishnanB) September 3, 2026

#ImGame had a banger first half, no doubts! Second half gets into the usual revenge drama, with another actor getting more screen time than DQ. But once the focus shifts to DQ, he takes the responsibility on his shoulders and literally rescues the movie! A Good Watch ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/3u6KBDY8UU — razi (@iamrazi18) September 3, 2026

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game faces delay issues on release date

Opening-day shows for Dulquer Salmaan’s film I’m Game were cancelled in Hyderabad and several other centers. The film was initially scheduled for August 20, 2026, but the makers postponed it to September 3, 2026. Reports initially linked the delay to post-production work, while the official explanation was that the team wanted a larger pan-India theatrical rollout in five languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Today, September 3, 2026, I’m Game has faced new technical/logistical problems. While Malayalam shows began, the Tamil, Telugu and other dubbed-language versions were delayed, reportedly because the respective DCPs (Digital Cinema Packages) were delivered late.

About I’m Game: Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam comeback

I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema and is his 40th film as an actor. The film has been released across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada markets.

The movie is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously made RDX (third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023). I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role as Dan John. The cast also includes Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, and Parth Tiwari.

While the trailer introduced audiences to the betting and thriller angle, Dulquer Salmaan revealed before the release that the film has a fantasy element that was intentionally kept hidden. With I’m Game now playing in theatres, the coming days will give a clearer picture of whether the positive early word of mouth can translate into strong audience numbers at the box office.