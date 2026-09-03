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  • Im Game Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaans action thriller wins hearts; netizens praise films surprise element - Check reactions

I’m Game Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan’s action thriller wins hearts; netizens praise film’s surprise element – Check reactions

I'm Game Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game has finally arrived at the theatres, and fans have already taken to X to share their first reactions. Here's what viewers are saying about the much-awaited Malayalam thriller.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 3, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
I'm Game Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's action thriller wins hearts; netizens praise film's surprise element - Check reactions
Dulquer Salmaan’s I'm Game review (PC: Instagram)

The wait is finally over for Dulquer Salmaan fans. I’m Game is released in theatres today, September 3, 2026, and the first reactions from viewers have started appearing on social media. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film has been one of the much-awaited Malayalam releases of the year 2026, especially with Dulquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam cinema in a lead role. The actor has also been careful about revealing too much about the story. Ahead of the release, he confirmed that the trailer deliberately kept an important fantasy element under wraps. Now that the first shows are over, audiences have started sharing their thoughts, and the early response appears largely positive.  

I’m Game Twitter reactions  

Soon after the first shows, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their initial reactions to I’m Game. Several early responses have praised the film’s fantasy elements, action sequence, and background score. Apart from the storyline, netizens have also praised the performances of Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese, and Kayadu Lohar.

Read more: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 full winners list: Lokah Chapter 1 wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Rekha, and more take top honours

The surprise factor, which is the fantasy element in the film is something which auidence is praising a lot. Since the makers had kept an important part of the film’s concept away from the trailer, some viewers appear to have enjoyed discovering it while watching the movie. The background score by Jakes Bejoy has also emerged as one of the talking points among early viewers. Social media reactions are still coming in, but so far, the reviews are positive.   

One X user shared, “Everything is top-tier !!”, another said, “Entertaining theatrical experience. Second Half is the key”, another user wrote, “An unexpected fantasy element makes it way more intriguing — something the trailer never revealed”, another said, “There’s a surprise element in the film that wasn’t shown in the trailer, and it turns out to be the movie’s major twist.”, another X user wrote, “Fast pace, lots of style and good music. The gambling and action combo actually works.”

Check reactions for Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game: 

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game faces delay issues on release date  

Opening-day shows for Dulquer Salmaan’s film I’m Game were cancelled in Hyderabad and several other centers. The film was initially scheduled for August 20, 2026, but the makers postponed it to September 3, 2026. Reports initially linked the delay to post-production work, while the official explanation was that the team wanted a larger pan-India theatrical rollout in five languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.   

Today, September 3, 2026, I’m Game has faced new technical/logistical problems. While Malayalam shows began, the Tamil, Telugu and other dubbed-language versions were delayed, reportedly because the respective DCPs (Digital Cinema Packages) were delivered late.  

About I’m Game: Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam comeback 

I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema and is his 40th film as an actor. The film has been released across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada markets.  

The movie is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously made RDX (third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023). I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role as Dan John. The cast also includes Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, and Parth Tiwari.   

While the trailer introduced audiences to the betting and thriller angle, Dulquer Salmaan revealed before the release that the film has a fantasy element that was intentionally kept hidden. With I’m Game now playing in theatres, the coming days will give a clearer picture of whether the positive early word of mouth can translate into strong audience numbers at the box office. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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